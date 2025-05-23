Geneva Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie

Date: May 23, 2025

Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie preview

Djokovic in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Second seed Novak Djokovic will take on Cameron Norrie in the semifinals of the Geneva Open.

Djokovic is the most experienced player on the men's tour. After a quarterfinal exit in Brisbane, he reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and secured a runner-up finish in Miami. He also participated in Indian Wells and Doha, but chalked up early exits at both events.

The Serb entered Geneva after exiting the second round in Monte-Carlo and Madrid. He started his campaign by cruising past Marton Fucsovics and then brushed aside Matteo Arnaldi in the quarterfinals. Djokovic outsmarted the Italian in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Norrie plays a slice forehand in Rome 2025 - Day Five - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie has made an okayish start to the season. After quarterfinal runs in Hong Kong and Delray Beach, he reached the third round in Indian Wells and Madrid. Despite a valiant effort against Gabriel Diallo, the Canadian humbled him in the Madrid Open, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The Brit entered the main draw in Geneva via the qualifiers. He started his campaign by defeating Dominic Stricker and Tomas Machac in the initial few rounds and then overpowered Alexei Popyrin in the quarterfinals. Norrie defeated the Australian in straight sets, 7-6(6), 6-4.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Norrie 4-0. He defeated the Brit most recently in the 2023 Davis Cup Finals.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic -700 +1.5(+150) Over 19.5(-165) Cameron Norrie +450 -1.5(-220) Under 19.5(+115)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Djokovic plays a heavy backhand on tour - Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic looks back to his best in the Geneva Open this week. The Serb hadn't registered a single win on clay this year but is now two wins away from lifting the title in Geneva. He's been clinical at the event so far and will fancy his chances against Norrie in the last four.

The Brit, on the contrary, has chipped in with decent results on clay. He will feel gutted to lose against Diallo in Madrid, but now has a great chance to win his first title of the season in Geneva. He won 75.0% of his first serve points against Popyrin and saved four out of five break points.

Considering their record on clay and results this year, Djokovic will be a clear favorite to come out on top. With the 2025 French Open on the horizon, the Serb wouldn't want to leave any stone unturned in Geneva. He should be able to eliminate Norre and enter the final.

Pick: Djokovic to win in three sets.

