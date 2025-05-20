Geneva Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: May 21, 2025

Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the Geneva Open 2025.

Trending

Djokovic wrapped up his time on hardcourts with a runner-up finish at the Miami Open. He hoped to replicate a similar level of success on clay but lost his first match on the surface at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He was sent packing by Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets.

Djokovic's fortunes didn't improve at the Madrid Open either. He faced Matteo Arnaldi after a first-round bye and lost to him 6-3, 6-4. The defeat extended his losing streak to three matches, dating back to his loss in the Miami Open final against Jakub Mensik. He opted to skip the Italian Open after that. He received a bye into the second-round of the Geneva Open.

Fucsovics' clay swing commenced at the Tiriac Open in Bucharest, where he was the defending champion. His title defense concluded with a loss to Sebastian Baez in the semifinals. He failed to cross the qualifying rounds of the Madrid Open and bowed out in the second round of the Estoril Challenger after that.

Fucsovics' Italian Open campaign also ended in the qualifying rounds. He took on Zizou Bergs in the first round of the Geneva Open. The 33-year-old scored a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win to book his spot in the second round.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Djokovic leads Fucsovics 5-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the French Open 2023 in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic

-425 +1.5 (-1400)

Over 21.5 (-115)

Marton Fucsovics +300 -1.5 (+525)

Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Marton Fucsovics at the Estoril Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

This match is quite significant for Djokovic. If he loses to Fucsovics, then he would head to the French Open without a win on clay for the first time in his career. Even with a perfect 5-0 record against his rival, he won't be taking this match lightly.

Their most recent encounter took place at the French Open a couple of years ago. The first set was quite competitive and went to a tie-break. Djokovic edged out Fucsovics to take it and dropped only three more games for the rest of the match.

While Djokovic has twice as many wins as Fucsovics this year, the latter has four wins on clay at the ATP level compared to zero for the former World No. 1. However, the Hungarian has a 1-8 record on clay against top 10 players.

This is uncharted territory for Djokovic, who is trying to avoid losing four matches in a row for the second time this year. However, barring a significant injury, he has earned the right to be the favorite against most players regardless of the circumstances, especially against a player he has beaten so often in the past.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

