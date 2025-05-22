Geneva Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs (8) Matteo Arnaldi

Date: May 22, 2025

Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

The Serb is in some much-needed form at Geneva Open | Image SourceL Getty

Second-seeded Novak Djokovic will face Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Geneva Open, in what will mark a rematch of their Madrid Open clash from a few weeks ago.

The 24-time Major winner arrived in Geneva with a big chip on his shoulder, having endured a three-match losing streak that dated back to his surprise title-match defeat to Jakub Mensik at the Miami Open in March. Having received a first-round Bye, the former World No. 1 put together a commanding performance against 2018 champion Marton Fucsovics, winning 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 15 minutes.

The Serb is vying for his 100th singles title on the ATP Tour this week. Moreover, he will be eager to go deep at the 250-level event with the French Open looming later this month. His last-eight opponent will be the eighth-seeded Arnaldi, who recently beat him en route to the quarterfinals at the Madrid Open.

The World No. 39 was forced to overcome a set deficit against the crafty Hugo Gaston in the first round before coming through 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4. The 24-year-old then played some sharp tennis to beat Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 7-6(3) to record his fourth quarterfinals appearance of 2025.

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

Arnaldi leads his older opponent 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Italian beat him convincingly in Madrid by a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Arnaldi odds

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

Matteo Arnaldi hits a forehand in Geneva | Image Source: Getty

The Serb had suffered back-to-back second-round exits at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Masters, casting doubts on his French Open prospects. That said, the 38-year-old was in sublime form against Fucsovics in the second round of the Geneva Open on Wednesday (May 21), winning 80% of his first-serve points and facing zero break points to book his berth in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament.

Arnaldi, on his part, will try to offset the second seed's accurate serve with his dynamic return and shotmaking. For what it's worth, the conditions in Geneva are similar to that of Madrid, meaning the World No. 6 Serb will have to be on top of his game to navigate past the Italian's challenge.

Pick: Djokovic to win in three sets.

