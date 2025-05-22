Geneva Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs (6) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: May 22, 2025

Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Tennis Club de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay (outdoor)

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada – TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Fritz at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz are gearing up to clash in the quarterfinal round of the Geneva Open. Both players have cruised their way to this point, but it will be a tough battle to seal the spot in the semifinals.

Taylor Fritz is the top seed at this ATP 250 event. The American has consistently improved on the surface, despite clay not being his strongest suit. He was knocked out in the first round at the Italian Open, so he needs to make a deep run in Geneva to carry the same momentum into Roland-Garros.

Fritz received a first-round bye due to his ranking. He faced Quentin Halys in the second round, defeating him 6-4, 7-6(5). He hit eight aces and 29 winners in the match. The top seed just did not rely on his baseline game, but even picked up points from the net, winning eight points out of 16 attempts. This shows improvement in his movement and creativity on slower surfaces.

Hubert Hurkacz had a decent run in the Italian Open, as he reached the quarterfinals. At Geneva, he has already bagged two wins with strong performances. Hurkacz’s matches were wrapped within an hour, defeating his opponents in straight sets. He outclassed two Frenchmen, Arthur Cazaux and Arthur Rinderknech, in the previous rounds.

The Pole’s serving was significantly improved in the second round match against Rinderknech, where he defeated him 6-4, 6-1. The sixth seed hit 10 aces and had a first serve win percentage of 82 per cent. Additionally, he has consistently hit 17 winners in both matches.

Neither of them has an exceptionally impressive record on red dirt. Fritz has never won a title on clay, while Hurkacz has only managed to secure one title on the surface in Estoril.

Taylor Fritz vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz have faced each other five times on the ATP Tour. Fritz dominates the head-to-head record 4-1. Their latest encounter came earlier this year in the United Cup Final, where the American emerged victorious in a third-set tiebreak 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(4). This will be their second meeting on clay, the first being won by Fritz.

Taylor Fritz vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz TBD TBD TBD Hubert Hurkacz TBD TBD TBD

(Odds to be updated when available)

Taylor Fritz vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Hurkacz at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

This quarterfinal brings together two highly skilled players. Fritz’s improved clay movement and aggressive baseline game give him an advantage in long rallies. Conversely, Hurkacz’s heavy topspin and strong serve-and-volley game can pose challenges for the American to navigate.

If Fritz continues what he did in the first match, that is, not merely relying on his baseline strokes but also taking the initiative to approach the net and play some drop shots, he can truly surprise Hurkacz. However, gaining confidence in his serve from the previous match could be crucial for the Polish player. If he manages to utilise his heavy topspin, he’s likely to find openings in Fritz’s game.

Considering the conditions in Geneva, which are slightly faster than other clay courts, it may favour the American. However, it will still be a closely contested battle that heavily relies on who handles pressure situations better.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets.

