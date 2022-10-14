Gijon Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Andrey Rublev vs (5) Tommy Paul.

Date: October 14, 2022.

Tournament: Gijon Open 2022.

Round: Quarter-finals.

Venue: Gijon, Spain.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Match timing: Not before 1.30 pm local time, 7.30 am EST, 11.30 am GMT, 5 pm IST.

Prize money: $612,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Andrey Rublev vs Tommy Paul preview

Top seed Andrey Rublev will square off against fifth seed Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the Gijon Open on Friday.

Rublev has had a productive season so far, winning three titles and reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and the US Open. He also made the semifinals at Indian Wells, Rotterdam, Bastad, Washington, and Astana.

The Russian came to Gijon after losing a three-setter to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final four of the Astana Open last week. He will be keen to bounce back to title-winning ways at the Spanish city.

The World No. 9 was made to work hard by Ilya Ivashka before eking out a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win on Thursday.

Tommy Paul in action at the Gijon Open

Tommy Paul, meanwhile, has been making giant strides on the circuit over the past year. The 25-year-old tasted maiden title glory on indoor hardcourts in Stockholm last year.

The American has continued the momentum this season, making the Wimbledon Round of 16, the semifinals at Delray Beach and eight other quarterfinals. Out of those, the biggest came at the Montreal Masters, catapulting him into the top 30 in the world rankings.

The Gijon Open this week happens to be Paul's first tour-level event since the US Open. He has already put on a terrific showing, reaching the last eight without dropping a set in two matches.

Andrey Rublev vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

Rublev leads 3-1 in the head-to-head against Tommy Paul. Rublev won their first three meetings but the American triumphed 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in their most recent encounter at Indian Wells in 2021.

Andrey Rublev vs Tommy Paul odds

Odds will be updated once they are released.

Andrey Rublev vs Tommy Paul prediction

Rublev celebrates his second-round win at the Gijon Open

Following their three-set affair at the Indian Wells Masters last October, they were able to orchestrate yet another three-setter, this time in Gijon. While Rublev is the higher ranked player in this contest, Paul has also been very consistent this year.

The American has been gaining in confidence with each tournament, as evident from his results. Paul has managed to play with controlled aggression so far in Gijon, striking 25 winners to seven unforced errors in his first match and 31 winners to 19 unforced errors in his second.

Having finished both his matches in straight sets, Paul will come into this match as the fresher of the two.

Rublev, meanwhile, battled for two hours and 27 minutes before edging Ivashka in three sets on Thursday. That could have an effect on his meeting with Paul.

However, the Russian is the better server of the two and has been in scintillating form of late. He produced 10 aces and won 81% of his first-serve points against Ivashka, which ultimately titled the balance in his favor against the Belarusian.

While Paul does have the tools to put Rublev in a spot of bother, the Russian's serve and previous experience of beating him multiple times could turn the match his way.

Relevant Tennis | Stats & Info @RelevantTennis Andrey Rublev defeats Ilya Ivashka in Gijon to reach his third quarter-final in a row, after the US Open and Astana.



49th ATP-level QFs for the Russian. Reaches Schwartzman (no. 30 among active players).



Getting closer to the ATP Finals. Andrey Rublev defeats Ilya Ivashka in Gijon to reach his third quarter-final in a row, after the US Open and Astana.49th ATP-level QFs for the Russian. Reaches Schwartzman (no. 30 among active players).Getting closer to the ATP Finals. https://t.co/VEAkiyAH7O

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.

