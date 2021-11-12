"Given what's on the line, it would be amazing if Novak Djokovic didn't turn up for 2022 Australian Open" - Todd Woodbridge

Todd Woodbridge expects Novak Djokovic to be present in Melbourne in January to defend his Australian Open title, despite uncertainty over the Serb's vaccination status. The doubles legend believes it would be a major surprise if Djokovic missed the chance to win a record 21st Major in Melbourne.

Djokovic is currently tied with rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles. The World No. 1 continued his Australian Open domination this year by claiming a record-extending ninth title in Melbourne in February.

However, the Serb's participation in next year's Australian Open is in doubt after Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews recently doubled down on his stance that unvaccinated players would not be allowed to enter the state to play the tournament. Djokovic has time and again refused to reveal his vaccination status and many believe the Serb is yet to be inoculated.

Speaking to AAP, Woodbridge said he thinks the 34-year-old will feature in Melbourne due to the impact it could have on the Grand Slam race. The Australian suggested that if Djokovic decides not to play, it would be to send a message about his beliefs.

“I think given what’s on the line, it would be amazing if he didn’t turn up. Yeah, I do think he’ll play,” Woodbridge said on Thursday. “[If Djokovic doesn't play], it would be his own personal statement in a sense of what he believes in."

Not playing Australian Open could impact rest of 2022 for Novak Djokovic: Todd Woodbridge

During the conversation with AAP, Todd Woodbridge, a 16-time Major champion in men's doubles, pointed to Novak Djokovic's openness to different views and approaches as a reason for his success.

“I suppose that’s what’s given him that point of difference in his career, where he made the decision to make changes to his diet and his fitness and in his health. And that’s up to him to make those choices," Woodbridge added.

If Djokovic does ultimately choose to forego the Australian Open, however, Woodbridge feels it would create a bigger problem in the grand scheme of things.

“I don’t think Australia’s going to be the only issue for him moving forward. It’s more about how does the rest of the year play out if that (not playing) were to happen,” Woodbridge continued.

