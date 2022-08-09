“Going to the doctor's appointment, my heart was racing my palms were sweating; I was thinking what happens if the doctor says no” - Leylah Fernandez opens up about her injury and comeback

Leylah Fernandez made her injury comeback at the National Bank Open in Toronto, defeating Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 in the first round on Monday.

The Canadian has been on the sidelines since Roland Garros, where she picked up a stress fracture in her right foot. She was expected to return to action a little earlier but kept pushing it back as she had not fully recovered to play competitively once again. She withdrew from the Wimbledon Championships, an exhibition event in Atlanta, and the Citi Open in Washington, D.C.

Speaking to Canadian sports network Sportsnet, the 19-year-old opened up about her injury and getting the green light to make her comeback.

“It was huge. Going to the doctor's appointment, my heart was racing, my palms were sweating. I was just there kind of tapping my foot and then thinking what happens if the doctor says no,” Fernandez said, adding, “My dad was there beside me and he said ‘everything's going to be fine, stop thinking, play your Sudoku, go on Instagram, do whatever you want in the waiting room but just calm down and think positively.’”

With the doctor clearing her to return to action, Fernadez and her family were excited and relieved to put the ordeal behind them.

“Luckily, after the x-ray and when the doctor went to check it out, he came with the good news. He first said ‘you have the green light, you can do what you want,’ which put a huge smile on my face. I looked at my dad and I think when we told my mom I heard that she had a few tears in her eyes because she knew how hard it was for me,” Fernandez stated.

Leylah Fernandez faces Beatriz Haddad Maia in Candian Open second round

Leylah Fernandez in action at the National Bank Open in Toronto

Leylah Fernandez made a victorious return from injury, defeating Australian qualifier Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 in the first round of the National Bank Open. In her third appearance at her home tournament, the teenager posted her first main draw win.

The two-hour and 41-minute contest, while grueling, should also boost her confidence in her fitness. This was her first match in more than two months. She will next face Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.

Besides singles, Fernandez is also taking part in the women’s doubles in Toronto, where she is teaming up with her younger sister Bianca.

