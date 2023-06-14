"Good for Iga Swiatek's reputation to come back in the French Open final" - Patrick McEnroe

Iga Swiatek lifted her third French Open trophy on Saturday last week, furthering her status as the best active claycourt player in women's tennis. The Pole, however, took the scenic route to victory in the summit clash.

Pitted against a spirited Karolina Muchova — who is also back to playing her best tennis — Swiatek needed to come back from a break down in the decider. She then closed out a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win.

Taking note of Swiatek's fighting spirit in the latest episode of his eponymous podcast, Patrick McEnroe said the same works well to build the World No. 1's reputation.

McEnroe highlighted a few matches from earlier in the year where Swiatek succumbed tamely after falling behind. He added that the comeback against Muchova held special significance in that context.

"I did like the fact that Iga Swiatek had to come from behind in that final set because there have been plenty of instances this year in big matches," McEnroe said, before continuing, "Whether it was down in Australia, Indian Wells, and so on, when she was ahead. And then when things got tight, that's just sort of did the el default.

"She is a great frontrunner," he cotinued. "But maybe not as good thus far in her young career that sort of gutting out matches. So I think it was good for her, for her reputation, for her to be able to come back from break down the way she did."

"Iga Swiatek the best claycourt player" - Patrick McEnroe after Polish star's French Open win

Iga Swiatek with the 2023 French Open trophy.

In the same episode, McEnroe went on the dub Iga Swiatek as the best claycourt player in the world.

Elaborating, the American said the World No. 1, following her exploits over the last fortnight, held three French Open trophies — which is more than any other active player.

"I think Iga Swiatek is obviously the best claycourt player in the world," McEnroe said. "She's now won three French Open titles. She's got four Majors overall, including last year's US Open. I definitely think she's the best claycourt player out there."

McEnroe said while Swiatek did not have the most stellar of seasons on the red dirt in 2023, she managed to deliver on the expectations in Paris under immense pressure.

"Wasn't as stellar of a season on clay for her as it's been in years past, but I still felt she was a solid favorite [and] she delivered," he added.

