Goran Ivanisevic says Federer was "smart" to withdraw from RG, hopes Swiss is not drawn in same half as Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Goran Ivanisevic believes Roger Federer's decision to withdraw from Roland Garros on account of physical issues was a "smart move."

Roger Federer pulled the plug on his campaign in Paris a day before his fourth-round match against Matteo Berrettini in a bid to protect his body ahead of the grasscourt season.

Many criticized the Swiss for his move, saying he had acted disrespectfully towards the tournament.

But speaking to Tennis Majors, former Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic declared Federer made the right call as he had already achieved his main goal of gaining match practice.

"I think Roger made a smart move in Paris," Ivanisevic said. "He tested his body, whipped himself into shape a bit, and got exactly what he wanted; three matches under his belt and then he did not want to risk getting injured. Wimbledon is his number one goal."

Ivanisevic believes Federer will pose a threat at Wimbledon and, as such, hopes the Swiss is not placed in the same section of the draw as Novak Djokovic.

"To be honest, I would not want to see him (Roger Federer) in our part of the draw there."

Novak Djokovic's coach believes that Federer is not the only player who can trouble the Serb at Wimbledon. According to Ivanisevic, Rafael Nadal, big servers like John Isner, Reilly Opelka, and Marin Cilic, as well as the Next Gen, could pose problems for the World No. 1.

"There are the usual suspects nowadays: Nadal, Tsitsipas, Zverev, Medvedev," Novak Djokovic's coach said. "There are a lot of dangerous floaters with big serves such as Raonic, Opelka, Isner. Cilic as well, who won’t be seeded, but who just won a title in Stuttgart."

Novak Djokovic is a genius who always strives to become better: Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic with Goran Ivanisevic

Despite being in his mid-30s, Novak Djokovic has shown no signs of slowing down. Given his supreme fitness levels, it would not be a surprise to see the Serb dominating for a few more years.

When asked to weigh in on the matter, Goran Ivanisevic claimed Novak Djokovic is capable of playing at the highest level for as long as he wants. However, the Croat admitted the World No. 1 could lighten the load on his body by playing fewer tournaments next season.

"He (Novak Djokovic) is a genius, a person who always strives to become better," Ivanisevic said. "He will play at this level for as long as he wants – two, three, four years. He is hungry for wins and records, and he is happy when he is on the court."

"He said that he is going to lighten his schedule even more next year, although I am not sure if he can play less than this," added the Croat. "He is playing because he loves the game and enjoys it. For how long exactly, no one knows."

According to Ivanisevic, Novak Djokovic is always looking to improve elements of his game, often leading to arguments between the Serb and his coaches.

"There are a lot of things he does perfectly, you just cannot do it any better," said Ivanisevic. "That is when the difference in opinion occurs – ours as coaches’ and his (as a player). He wants to do something better, different, but Marian (Vajda) and I do not agree. And then we start (talking): forehand, backhand, serve… I mean, even his return, which is the best of all time, and sometimes he even thinks he can do it better."

