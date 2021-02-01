Grampians Trophy 2021: Women's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

Much like the Gippsland Trophy and the Yarra Valley Classic, the third WTA 500 tournament before the 2021 Australian Open — the Grampians Trophy — will see some of the biggest stars vying for the title. The field is smaller than the other two Melbourne Summer Series events with only 28 players in the singles main draw. Needless to say, that has made the quality of competition even tougher at the Grampians Trophy.

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has got top billing at this tournament. World No. 12 Belinda Bencic is the second seed, while the resurgent Victoria Azarenka is the third seed. Russia's Elena Rybakina, seeded fourth, will be among the top contenders for the title as well.

Fifth seed Maria Sakkari will aim to continue her early-season heroics after reaching the semi-finals at Abu Dhabi last month. Anett Kontaveit, Jennifer Brady, and former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber have received the sixth, seventh, and eighth seedings, respectively.

The Grampians Trophy was added to the calendar much late in an attempt to give players facing a hard 14-day quarantine in Melbourne a chance to get the best preparation. The five-day event will kick off on Wednesday, February 2 with the grand finale slated to be held on Sunday, February 7. Only the top four seeds have been granted a bye in the first round.

With the field having a host of Major winners, veterans, and upcoming stars of the game, we are in for some enthralling matches at the Grampians Trophy. Let us have an in-depth look at the draw.

Top half: Bianca Andreescu, Victoria Azarenka, Ons Jabeur drawn in the same section

Victoria Azarenka

Seeded players: (1) Bianca Andreescu, (3) Victoria Azarenka, (6) Anett Kontaveit, (8) Angelique Kerber

Expected semifinal: Bianca Andreescu vs Victoria Azarenka

Dark horse: Ons Jabeur

Analysis: The top half has two players the tennis world will be eagerly waiting to watch. Top seed Bianca Andreescu will be seen in action for the first time since the 2019 WTA Finals. As a 19-year-old, she had stunned Serena Williams to taste success at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2019, becoming Canada's first-ever singles Grand Slam champion.

Andreescu was bereft of an opportunity to build on that big win as a knee injury kept her out for 15 long months. All eyes will naturally be on her as the eighth-ranked player returns to competitive tennis at the Grampians Trophy.

After an opening-round bye, Andreescu is likely to meet fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez. The 18-year-old has been making rapid strides and finished as the runner-up at Acapulco last year. Should the older Canadian progress, she could have the World No. 30 Ons Jabeur standing in her way.

The Tunisian is coming off a career-best season in which she made five quarter-finals. Currently perched at a career-high ranking, she will be hungry to get deeper into the draw after having lost in the Round of 16 at Abu Dhabi.

Ons Jabeur

Jabeur, who might have to contend with former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber in the second round, will present a stern test for Andreescu. Her mix of power and finesse will give the Canadian a fair idea of her present level.

The draw gets tougher for the youngster for awaiting her next will be the two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, who has one of the best records Down Under. The former World No. 1 would be optimistic of replicating the efforts of last season, which saw her win at Cincinnati and reach finals at the US Open and Ostrava.

After a bye, Azarenka could start her campaign against the talented Yulia Putintseva in an interesting encounter. The Kazakh won a couple of rounds at Abu Dhabi and Azarenka cannot afford an early lapse if she wants to advance further.

Sixth seed Anett Kontaveit will be another tricky opponent for the 31-year-old. If she can successfully negotiate these dangers, Azarenka could find herself facing Andreescu or Jabeur in the semi-finals.

Semifinal prediction: Ons Jabeur vs Victoria Azarenka

Bottom half: Belinda Bencic, Elena Rybakina, Maria Sakkari to battle for supremacy

Belinda Bencic

Seeded players: (2) Belinda Bencic, (4) Elena Rybakina, (5) Maria Sakkari, (7) Jennifer Brady

Expected semifinal: Belinda Bencic vs Elena Rybakina

Dark horse: Maria Sakkari

Analysis: The stacked bottom half is wide open. A lot of players have the opportunity of making the final from this section.

Belinda Bencic helms this half but her place in the summit clash is not guaranteed. The Swiss wrapped up her 2020 season after an early loss at Rome. Her lack of match practice could work against her with there being quite a few names who played at the Abu Dhabi season opener.

Bencic is most likely to kickstart her campaign against World No. 72 Sorana Cirstea, who ended 2020 with the ITF 100,000 title at Dubai. If she progresses, Bencic needs to be at her flawless best for she could come up against the in-form Maria Sakkari or Veronika Kudermetova.

Maria Sakkari

Both dazzled in the Middle Eastern tournament. While Kudermetova reached the final, Sakkari made it to the last four. The Greek has been a model of consistency for the past one year and has been to the semis of her last two tournaments. The powerful World No. 22 could thus prove to be too hot to handle for Bencic.

The other quarter in this half has the fourth seed Elena Rybakina, seventh seed Jennifer Brady as well as the rising star Marta Kostyuk. Rybakina started the year well with a quarter-final appearance at Abu Dhabi. The Kazakh will look to bounce back at the Grampians Trophy but will need to see off the challenge of Brady or Kostyuk in the quarter-finals.

The 18-year-old Kostyuk made a sensational run to the semis in Abu Dhabi, giving an exhibition of her immense talent. Kostyuk is primed for another scintillating show ahead of the Australian Open if the likes of Brady and Rybakina are not at their best.

Semifinal prediction: Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk

Prediction for final

Victoria Azarenka vs Maria Sakkari

Predicted champion

Victoria Azarenka