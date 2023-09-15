Andy Murray broke down in tears in his on-court interview after his win over Leandro Riedi in the Davis Cup Finals group stage, revealing that he had to miss his grandmother's funeral to make himself available for the tie.

The former World No. 1 gave Great Britain a 1-0 lead in the tie with his marathon 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-4 win, one that took him more than three hours to complete. Speaking afterwards, Murray was overcome with emotions as he admitted that it was a mentally "tough" day for him.

The 36-year-old, in fact, dedicated the victory to his grandmother, and even apologized to his family for not being able to attend the funeral.

"Today is a tough day for me, it's actually my grandmother's funeral today and... sorry. I am sorry to my family that I'm not able to be there, but gran, that was for you," Andy Murray said.

The second singles rubber in the Great Britain vs Switzerland tie is being contested between Cameron Norrie and Stan Wawrinka. In doubles, meanwhile, Dan Evans will join hands with Neal Skupski to take on Marc-Andrea Huesler and Dominic Stricker.

Andy Murray: I don't think Novak Djokovic is going to stop at 24 Grand Slam titles

US Open Tennis Heat and Humidity

Andy Murray recently weighed in on Novak Djokovic's triumph at the 2023 US Open, which made him the first player in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam titles. The Brit was of the opinion that Djokovic will add more to his tally before hanging up his racquet, marveling at how consistent the Serb was at producing greatness on the court.

"I said that after Wimbledon, everyone was saying it was a changing of the guard, but it wasn't for me. It was quite clear Novak had won two of the first three Slams and was very, very close in the final of Wimbledon,” Andy Murray said.

"I don't think he's going to stop at 24 titles but you never know how long it will last. Physically, motivation, whether someone like Alcaraz improves - he's an amazing player Alcaraz, he's brilliant, but to do what Novak is doing on a consistent basis is different," he added.

Djokovic defated Daniil Medvedev in the three sets in the final at Flushing Meadows, lifting his fourth title in New York in the process. The 24-time Grand Slam champion is also in action at the Davis Cup this week, where Serbia has been drawn in the same group as Spain, South Korea and the Czech Republic.