Grand Prix Hassan II 2019, Marrakech: Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Alexander Zverev

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev will look to get his clay season off to a thunderous start as the Grand Prix Hassan II -- an ATP 250 tennis tournament gets underway in Marrakech, Morocco on April 8. The German is a wildcarded top seed at this event and would like to get some rhythm before the first of the clay Masters begins at Monte Carlo next week.

With the Madrid Masters and the Rome Masters titles under his belt, the 21-year-old has already proved his credentials on the terre battue and the Moroccan city might just gift the ATP Finals champion his first title of the season.

After a rocky start to the 2019 Masters season, Zverev would be all the more upbeat to get some wins. In his quest to do so, he first has Denis Istomin and could also have to face French veteran Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or the third seed Kyle Edmund in the semi-finals.

The bottom half of the draw is packed with experienced campaigners, each of whom knows what it takes to pull off an upset. Second seed Fabio Fognini or fourth seed Gilles Simon or sixth seed Fernando Verdasco or seventh seed Philipp Kohlschreiber each possess the ability to dash Zverev's hopes in the summit showdown.

Fognini, also a wildcard this week, might have to lock horns with Kohlschreiber in what should be a blockbuster semi-final. The German leads their head-to-head record 7-2 and should look to continue his mastery over the Italian.

Simon and Verdasco have a tighter record with the latter having a slight 3-2 edge over the Frenchman. With the two not having met since 2014, it would be hard to pick a winner in this electrifying clash.

Here is all you need to know about Grand Prix Hassan II:

Tournament name: Grand Prix Hassan II

Date: April 8-14 2019

Category: ATP 250

Location: Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech, Morocco

Surface: Clay

Where to watch the Grand Prix Hassan II in the USA?

Tennis Channel will show the Grand Prix Hassan II live in the USA.

Where to watch the Grand Prix Hassan II in the UK & Europe?

Amazon Prime Video will show the Grand Prix Hassan II live in the UK. Local coverage will be live on Arryadia.

Where to watch the Grand Prix Hassan II in India?

There won't be any live telecast of the Grand Prix Hassan II in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Grand Prix Hassan II

Live Stream for the Grand Prix Hassan II is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

