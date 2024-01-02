Grand Slam 2024 winners prediction ft. Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek & Rafael Nadal

The tennis season gone by had plenty of memorable storylines to keep one engaged throughout the year, with Novak Djokovic being front and center of it. He cemented his status as one the sport's greatest athletes by capturing his 24th Major title.

Coco Gauff lived up to the expectations placed upon her by winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. Iga Swiatek had a slew of competitors to deal with this season, but finished the year on a high. She bagged six titles, including the French Open and the WTA Finals.

There was no sophomore slump for Carlos Alcaraz as he nabbed his second Major title at Wimbledon. With a new season of tennis underway, the focus is on the year's first Major, the Australian Open.

Players strive for glory on the biggest stage of tennis and they only get four attempts at it per year. So let's take a look at the players who could potentially capture this year's Majors:

Australian Open

Defending champions: Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka

Men's singles winner in 2024: Novak Djokovic

The king of Melbourne Park is once again the most obvious choice to win the title Down Under. Djokovic already has 10 titles in Melbourne to his name. He's also on a 43-match winning streak across all tournaments in Australia.

Djokovic's previous defeat in the country was back in 2018, when he lost in the fourth round of the Australian Open. However, he's dealing with some injury concerns heading into the season's first Major.

Djokovic took a medical timeout during his match against Jiri Lehecka at the United Cup, which he went on to win. If it's not something too serious, it's difficult to see anyone stopping him despite a rise in competition.

Women's singles winner in 2024: Elena Rybakina

Rybakina came quite close to winning the Australian Open last year, but fell short against Aryna Sabalenka in the final. While she didn't add to her Major tally last year following her Wimbledon victory in 2022, she did win a couple of other big titles.

Rybakina won the Indian Wells Open and the Italian Open, and finished as the runner-up at the Miami Open. She's got the game and the conditions in Melbourne do favor her a bit.

Rybakina's brand of tennis also matches up quite well against her biggest competitors - Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. So even if they're in the way, she's likely to find a way to outfox them to lay her hands on the winner's trophy.

French Open

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open.

Defending champions: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek

Men's singles winner in 2024: Rafael Nadal

Nadal has just begun his comeback after a year-long injury hiatus, but to rule him out of the French Open would be quite the folly. With 14 titles and a 112-3 record in Paris, he will remain a perennial favorite to go all the way here.

While it remains to be seen how Nadal's body holds up down the line, but if he's healthy enough, the King of Clay could slide to another victory in the French capital. His arch-rival Djokovic will also be one of the leading contenders, along with Carlos Alcaraz.

Women's singles winner in 2024: Iga Swiatek

Swiatek is slowly venturing into Nadal-like territory with her accomplishments at the French Open. She has a 28-2 record at the venue, and has won three of the last four editions. The Pole has been the most dominant player on clay over the last couple of years.

Aside from her three French Open titles, Swiatek has also won the Italian Open twice. She has also won a couple of titles in Stuttgart, along with a runner-up finish at the Madrid Open. Her career record on clay currently stands at 63-9, so seeing her lift another trophy in Paris wouldn't be too surprising.

Wimbledon

Defending champions: Carlos Alcaraz, Marketa Vondrousova

Men's singles winner in 2024: Novak Djokovic

Alcaraz went undefeated on grass last year and ultimately bested four-time defending champion Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. But defending a Major title is another task in itself.

Djokovic has established himself as the leading grass court player of his generation. Another title at Wimbledon would help him equal Roger Federer's haul of eight titles. The Serb's level on grass is miles above his current competition, so he remains a lock for another triumph at the All England Club.

Women's singles winner in 2024: Aryna Sabalenka

Ons Jabeur, the runner-up here in 2023 and 2022, has regressed with every Major final she has appeared in. With recurring injury concerns as well, she seems to be running out of time as well.

Sabalenka reached the semifinals of the grasscourt Major the last two times she played here. She's got the perfect game for grass, but her tendency to falter at the business end of Majors is the only thing holding her back. She has been knocked out of the semifinals five times so far.

Sabalenka has advanced beyond this stage twice, once at the 2023 Australian Open, which she won and then at the US Open, where she lost in the final. But she's a hard worker and constantly works to better her game.

Those traits of Sabalenka helped her win the Australian Open last year after an underwhelming 2022 season. She definitely has it on her to win another Major title, and Wimbledon seems to be the perfect place for her second crowning.

US Open

Naomi Osaka at the 2020 US Open.

Defending champions: Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff

Men's singles winner in 2024: Jannik Sinner

Sinner took his game to the next level last year. He reached his first Major semifinal and won his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open. He was the only player to defeat Djokovic twice in 2023 and also finished as the runner-up at the ATP Finals.

Grand Slam glory finally seems to be on the cards for Sinner. He's improving at a rapid pace, beating players who he had never beaten before and is capable of playing well on all surfaces. The US Open has become a place for first-time champions over the past decade, and this time, it could be the Italian's turn.

Women's singles winner in 2024: Naomi Osaka

Osaka has just returned to the tour following maternity leave and won the very first match of her comeback at the Brisbane International. While it remains to be seen how she fares at the Australian Open, she could be a title contender by the time US Open rolls around.

Osaka has established herself as one of the leading hardcourt players, having won all four of her Major titles on the surface. She has won the US Open and the Australian Open twice in the past, and has what it takes to get the job done.

Osaka would have had enough time to find her footing by this year's US Open. If her comeback has gone well, she could find herself standing in the winner's circle in New York yet again.

