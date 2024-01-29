Grand Slam singles champions who never played a Junior Slam since 2000 ft. Jannik Sinner, Serena Williams

Jannik Sinner joined the Grand Slam winners club with his Australian Open title on Sunday, but there’s a lesser talked-about aspect of his victory that puts him in the fine company of Serena Williams and a handful others.

The Italian has become just the fourth player since 2000 to win a Grand Slam title without having competed at any Major tournament as a junior.

Sinner, much like Serena Williams, made his Grand Slam debut directly in the seniors. He did not play a lot on the junior circuit in general, which is evident from his career-high ranking of 133.

The duo, however, is not alone in achieving the interesting feat. Here, we have listed the players who have won a Grand Slam title in the 21st century without ever playing one in the juniors:

#1 Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner after winning the 2024 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner made his junior debut at the ITF circuit in 2016, but achieved little success early and soon transitioned into the seniors.

After spending the back-end of 2017 and most of 2018 on the ITF and Challenger Tours, the youngster’s ATP debut came at the 2019 Hungarian Open. He entered the draw a lucky loser, but notched his first main-draw win over Mate Valkusz.

Sinner entered his first Grand Slam main draw at the 2019 US Open, but bowed out in the first round. His breakthrough came at the French Open the following year when he reached his maiden quarterfinal.

The Italian continued to stack up big wins on the ATP Tour — including his first and biggest titles at the 2020 Sofia and 2023 Canadian Masters — but Grand Slam glory eluded him.

That was until this year’s Australian Open, where Sinner finally had his big moment in the semifinals. He beat 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in four sets to progress to the final, where he a staged a stellar five set upset over Daniil Medvedev to lift end the wait for a Grand Slam title.

#2 Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the 1999 US Open.

Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams was famously against having his daughters compete on the junior circuit, citing the need for the young girls to focus on their education instead.

This was when her elder sister Venus Williams had just begun to show promise on the tennis court, being the top-ranked players in their respective age categories in Southern California (Venus) and Floria (Serena).

The plan, however, paid dividends even though Serena Williams herself in a 2015 interview admitted that the course might not be fit for everyone.

The American made her senior debut as a 14-year-old wild-card entrant in the 1995 Bell Challenge in Quebec, but lost in the qualifying, She scored her first main draw win at the 1997 Ameritech Cup Chicago, where she became the lowest-ranked player (No. 304) to beat two top-10 players in a single tournament.

Grand Slam success followed soon as Serena Williams won her home event, the US Open at the turn of the century in 1999, beating Martina Hingis in the final. The rest, as they say, is history.

#3 Venus Williams

Venus Trophy at the 2000 Wimbledon Championships.

Much like her sister, Venus Williams did not play at the junior circuit for very long. At 11, she had a 63-0 win loss record on the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Junior Tour, but took time away from the sport to focus on her studies.

The American made a famous debut at the 1994 Silicon Valley Classic, winning a match and leading World No. 2 Arantxa Sanchez Vicario by a set only to lose the second-round encounter.

Venus Williams made her big stage debut at the 1997 French Open and reached a maiden final in just her third Grand Slam event, that year’s US Open. She, however, had to wait a little for an upgrade in silverware.

The big breakthrough came at the 2000 Wimbledon Championships, with her ousting countrywoman Lindsay Davenport to her hands on a trophy that she shares her name with — the Venus Rosewater dish — and one that she would lift on four more occasions over the course of her illustrious and still active career.

#4 Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka at the 2018 US Open.

Naomi Osaka’s father Leonard Francois was inspired to have his daughters take up tennis after watching Venus and Serena Williams play at the 1999 French Open.

Francois had in a 2018 New York Times interview, right at the eve of her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the US Open, said “the blueprint was already there. I just had to follow it.” He was referring to the roadmap laid by Richard Williams for his daughters.

It is then possible that Francois decided to take the Venus and Serena route and not have his daughters compete at the juniors extensively.

Osaka played her first seniors match on her 14th birthday in 2011, but lost in the qualification rounds of a small tournament. Her first main draw win came at the 2014 Stanford Classic and upset World No. 19 Samantha Stosur.

The Japanese player would go on to be named the Newcomer of the Year in 2016 and two year later, taste Grand Slam success at the US Open.

