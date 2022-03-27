Why Venus and Serena Williams did not play much juniors tennis despite their early success

Serena Williams and Venus Williams are two of the most popular tennis players on the face of the planet. The dynamic duo have been hugely successful over the years, winning 14 doubles Grand Slams together as well as 30 singles and four mixed doubles Majors.

For all their success on the WTA tour, neither Williams sister, surprisingly, has a Juniors Major to her name. Nor have they managed to win the Orange Bowl, the premier junior tennis tournament that introduced the world to Roger Federer, Andy Roddick and Chris Evert among many others.

It wasn't for lack of talent at a young age, but rather by design -- their father Richard Williams' design, to be precise. Just as the Americans were starting to tear up the junior circuit, Richard Williams decided to pull his daughters out of tennis and make them focus on their education instead.

When Venus Williams was 11 years old and Serena Williams was 10, their father came to the decision, much to the shock of the tennis world. At the time, the elder Williams was 63-0 on the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Junior Tour and was ranked No. 1 in the under-12 category in Southern California.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, on the other hand, had a slightly less impressive outing, winning 46 out of 49 matches. Like her sister, the former World No. 1 was also ranked No. 1, but in the under-10 category in Florida.

However, both sisters turned professional at the very young age of 14. Venus Williams played only one event in 1994, losing to Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in the second round of the Bank of the West Classic. The 41-year-old had to wait three more years to play her maiden Grand Slam, which she achieved at the 1997 French Open.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, made her debut at the 1995 Challenge Bell, losing in the first round of qualifying to seventh seed Anne Miller. The 40-year-old also had to wait three years to play her maiden Grand Slam, doing so at the 1998 Australian Open.

Speaking in an interview a few years later, Richard Williams justified his decision by saying that he never intended for his daughters to think that tennis was their only "way out." On the contrary, he wanted them to remember that they had to be well-educated to serve as role models for others in the years to come.

"Too many black athletes think sports is the only way out," Richard Williams said. "But sports is a vehicle to get an education. I'm looking for my kids to be well balanced. I want them to be role models, but athletes are not great role models. I want to see them develop their education with their tennis."

"For some people, I think it's smart to play juniors, fortunately enough, we were able to manage" - Serena Williams

Though she and her sister took another route, Serena Williams reckons playing juniors tennis is advisable

Serena Williams also agreed with her father's assessment in a later interview. The American was grateful to him for having the vision to advance his daughters' careers in the best way he thought possible.

But in the same breath, the 23-time Grand Slam champion admitted that it was not the best course of action for everyone. Williams remarked that playing a lot of junior tennis could help with both sponsorship and getting noticed by coaches, and referred to it as the "smart thing" to do.

As for her and her sister's success despite going against conventional wisdom, the former World No. 1 was of the opinion that it was just a stroke of good luck that worked out favorably.

"It's a lot of factors. My dad was a great coach and he's just such a great thinker. He just had this whole vision. So what I'm saying is if you don't play juniors, it's hard for people to see you and get sponsorship, and tennis can be expensive. For some people, I think it's smart to play juniors," Serena Williams said. "People can see your level and you can have some help in terms of traveling and getting coaches and things of that nature. Fortunately enough, we were able to manage."

