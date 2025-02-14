"Great body, sexy... Everyone in the dressing room thought Steffi Graf was hot" - When Boris Becker opened up about his dynamic with fellow German

Boris Becker once gushed over his fellow German Steffi Graf and shed light on their dynamic. Becker also revealed how other players felt about Graf and her appearance.

The two greatest German tennis players in history grew up just ten miles apart and trained at the same academy in their youth. Interestingly, Becker often found himself squaring off against the 22-time Grand Slam champion, since the boy who performed the worst was made to practice with the girls as a form of punishment. However, after he claimed a commanding 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory on one occasion, Graf refused to play with him again.

The duo's close bond and connection continued into their professional careers. In a 2009 interview with Der Spiegel, Boris Becker revealed that Steffi Graf was universally well-liked among his peers, sharing that everyone in the dressing room found her "hot" and admired her "great body."

However, Becker disclosed that his relationship with the 22-time Grand Slam champion had naturally evolved into a sibling dynamic, given that they had known each other since childhood.

"Every tennis player in our generation liked Steffi Graf: a great woman, great body, sexy, always winning. Everyone in the dressing room thought Steffi was hot," Becker said. "And when you know someone for so long, it automatically becomes a brother-sister relationship."

"We all know that success is sexy - not to mention Steffi Graf's legs!" - Boris Becker on being 'fascinated' by compatriot

Steffi Graf and Boris Becker - Source: Getty

Boris Becker has also spoken about being "fascinated" by Steffi Graf and shed light on his desire to get to know her better. In his 2003 autobiography 'The Player,' the former World No. 1 divulged his "deep affection" for Graf, emphasizing the unique connection they shared as young tennis prodigies navigating similar challenges.

"As a woman, she fascinated me. It wasn't the infantile falling-in-love of a teenager that made me want to get to know Steffi better. It was a deep feeling of affection, an unexpressed understanding between like-minded people who shared the same fate," Becker said.

Furthermore, Becker admitted to being intrigued by the 22-time Grand Slam champion, describing her success and her legs as "sexy." He emphasized that the version of Graf he knew was vastly different from her serious on-court persona, describing her as very exciting and lively.

"And we all know that success is sexy - not to mention Steffi's legs! The Steffi I got to know was an exciting person, not in the least shallow, with a sombre side and a lively side. These weren't visible in the tennis player," he added.

Steffi Graf herself has taken pride in being known for having "great legs," admitting that it was flattering to hear praise for her appearance.

