Grigor Dimitrov was "very happy" when 'Baby Fed' nickname died, says his playing style is "totally different" from Roger Federer's

World No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov recently admitted he has grown tired of the "Baby Fed" nickname bestowed on him for the similarities between his game and Roger Federer's.

Dimitrov is a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist and winner of the 2017 ATP Finals. He ended the 2017 season ranked a career-high No. 3. But struggles with form and injury have plagued him since then and he has slipped to No. 28 in the world.

The Bulgarian earned the nickname "Baby Fed" early on in his career and struggled to get rid of the moniker. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Alize Lim for Tennis Majors, Dimitrov said that even though he appreciated the name early on, it quickly lost its charm.

"I appreciated it so much at the beginning. But then with time, I was like, "Come on, it's getting old," Dimitrov said.

According to Dimitrov, he and Federer are completely different players with contrasting playing styles despite the few obvious similarities like the single-handed backhand and serve.

"Yes, we have some sorts of similarities, but we're totally different and we play so differently," Dimitrov said.

Dimitrov further stressed that the name affected him because he had established how unlike Federer he was on the court. He added that he was elated when people finally stopped referring to him as "Baby Fed."

"I thought I'd proved myself over the years to be a completely different player than he is," Dimitrov said. "That's why I was very happy that this nickname died," he added.

"Roger Federer is a very good role model" - Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov believes Roger Federer is an amazing role model

His resentment of the "Baby Fed" nickname notwithstanding, Grigor Dimitrov has the utmost respect for Federer. The Bulgarian revealed that he considers the Swiss an amazing role model from whom he can learn a lot.

"Roger Federer is a very good role model, and I always try to look up to him," Dimitrov said. "He's been the role model in our sport itself and I think you can learn a lot from him."

Dimitrov then went on to highlight another characteristic that contrasts him and Federer. The Bulgarian observed that while Federer has grown out of his rebellious nature, he himself has retained that personality till date.

"He used to be rebel from what I heard, when he was at a younger age. But for me, I think I've kept that still in my personality," Dimitrov said.

Dimitrov also went on to mention that Federer has given him a lot of advice over the years, fondly recalling a message he received from the Swiss after losing to Rafael Nadal in the 2017 Australian Open semifinals.

Dimitrov said it was "one of the best messages I've ever received from him," but refused to divulge the exact contents of the message.

