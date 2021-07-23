Gstaad 2021: Casper Ruud vs Benoit Paire preview, head-to-head & prediction | Swiss Open

Match details

Fixture: (3) Casper Ruud vs (6) Benoit Paire

Date: 23 July 2021

Tournament: Swiss Open Gstaad 2021

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Gstaad, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €481,270

Match timing: Not before 5 pm local time, 3 pm GMT, 11 am ET

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Casper Ruud vs Benoit Paire preview

Third seed Casper Ruud will look to continue his fine run of form when he meets France's Benoit Paire in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Swiss Open on Friday.

Ruud has been one of the best performers on clay this year. The Norwegian has a 27-9 win-loss record, and has already won two claycourt titles in Geneva and Bastad.

The 22-year-old eased to a straight-sets win over Dennis Novak in the second round at Gstaad to set up a meeting with Paire.

Benoit Paire

Benoit Paire has had an eventful, albeit unsuccessful, season thus far. The Frenchman posted a win-loss record of 4-18 coming into Gstaad, with his meltdowns on court making more headlines than his abilities with the tennis racket.

The 32-year-old, however, appears to be turning a corner. He produced a solid run to the quarterfinals in Hamburg and has registered two wins in Gstaad, against Josef Kovalik and Tallon Griekspoor.

Casper Ruud vs Benoit Paire head-to-head

The quarterfinal encounter in Gstaad will be the third meeting between the two players, with Casper Ruud leading the head-to-head 2-0 over Benoit Paire.

Ruud won their first meeting at the 2020 Hamburg European Open after the Frenchman was forced to retire. The Norwegian then defeated Paire in four sets at Roland Garros earlier this year.

Casper Ruud vs Benoit Paire prediction

Casper Ruud's recent form and claycourt pedigree make him the overwhelming favorite to come through this encounter.

Ruud has improved by leaps and bounds over the past few years. The Norwegian's aggressive style of play from the back of the court is well-suited to slower surfaces. Ruud likes to use his big serve and strong forehand to do most of the heavy lifting in matches.

Benoit Paire, on his part, has the kind of game that can trouble Ruud. The Frenchman hits a lot of dropshots and slices, preventing his opponents from settling into a rhythm.

That said, Ruud's confidence is sky-high at the moment and his game has no holes. He should be able to dominate Paire from the baseline and come away with an easy win.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram