Gstaad 2021: Casper Ruud vs Hugo Gaston preview, head-to-head & prediction | Swiss Open

Match details

Fixture: (3) Casper Ruud vs Hugo Gaston

Date: 25 July 2021

Tournament: Swiss Open Gstaad 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Gstaad, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €481,270

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Casper Ruud vs Hugo Gaston preview

Casper Ruud and Hugo Gaston will contest the final of the 2021 Swiss Open in Gstaad on Sunday. While Ruud has powered his way through to a second straight tour final, Gaston has upset all odds to make his first-ever ATP summit clash.

Ruud, who won the title in Bastad a few days ago, beat Vit Kopriva 6-3, 6-0 in his semifinal on Saturday. The 22-year-old will aim to make it three claycourt titles in 2021, having triumphed in Geneva a few months ago.

Masterful 👏@CasperRuud98 claims his 23rd win on clay this year, winning 6-3 6-0 against Kopriva and getting through to the final in Gstaad!@SwissOpenGstaad pic.twitter.com/mydN41TuXT — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 24, 2021

Kopriva broke Ruud's serve in the first game of the match, but ended up falling away rather quickly.

Ruud has now won all six of the matches he has played during this European clay swing. The World No. 14 has lost only one set during this period, which was against Benoit Paire two days ago.

Ruud broke Kopriva's serve five times during the semifinal and won a whopping 73% of his service points. Perhaps even more impressively, the Norwegian has been broken only twice so far in Gstaad.

Hugo Gaston, on the other had, has had a far tougher journey. The 20-year-old struggled for a long time after making the fourth round at Roland Garros last year, but he has managed to turn things around spectacularly this week.

The stats don't really speak for it, so I'm wondering if it's just my impression. To me, Hugo Gaston's 1st serve has felt kind of more potent the past two weeks. At first I thought it was the quality of the returners, but it's the same against Cerundolo and Delbonis now. — Damian Kust (@damiankust) July 21, 2021

Gaston has knocked out four extremely proficient dirtballers in Gstaad - Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Federico Delbonis, Cristian Garin and Laslo Djere. The Frenchman is the youngest finalist in Gstaad since a then 20-year-old Richard Gasquet made the summit clash back in 2006.

Casper Ruud vs Hugo Gaston head-to-head

Casper Ruud and Hugo Gaston will be playing each other for the first time on tour on Sunday, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Casper Ruud vs Hugo Gaston prediction

Hugo Gaston

While Hugo Gaston's game is a little limited, it has proven to be very effective on the claycourts of Gstaad this week. Gaston loves using his wide lefty serve to open up the court, and his signature drop shot has left many an opponent scrambling in vain.

The Frenchman is also a dogged defender, which makes it difficult for players to hit through him consistently.

Casper Ruud, however, is a much more versatile player than anyone Gaston has faced so far in the tournament. The Norwegian is rock solid in all aspects, but is particularly strong with his forehand.

That said, Gaston's drop shots could throw Ruud off his rhythm from the baseline. It is imperative for the World No. 14 to keep changing direction and attacking Gaston's forehand, which he is experienced enough to recognize.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid