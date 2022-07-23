Gstaad 2022: Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Open

Match Details:

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs (4) Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Date: 23 July 2022

Match Timing: 1:30 pm Local time / 5:00 pm IST / 11:30 am GMT / 07:30 am EST

Tournament: Swiss Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Gstaad, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview

Defending champion Casper Ruud is set to compete against Albert Ramos-Vinolas in their semifinal clash at the Swiss Open on Saturday.

Ruud has had a noteworthy season so far. The Norwegian reached a career-high ranking of World No. 5 owing to his success on tour. He has won titles at two events – the Argentina Open and the Geneva Open so far this year.

TENNIS @Tennis



For the first time in his career,



Saturday's Scores: Casper's big reason to smile.For the first time in his career, @CasperRuud98 successfully defended an ATP title by edging Joao Sousa, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (1), in Geneva.Saturday's Scores: tennis.com/scores Casper's big reason to smile. 😃For the first time in his career, @CasperRuud98 successfully defended an ATP title by edging Joao Sousa, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (1), in Geneva. Saturday's Scores: tennis.com/scores https://t.co/AzUMMnh3Dg

Ruud was the runner-up at the Miami Open, where he faced defeat against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. The Norwegian also reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, where he was outsmarted by his idol, Rafael Nadal.

Most recently, Ruud was unsuccessful in defending his title at the Swedish Open as he suffered a shock defeat to eventual champion Francisco Cerundolo in the second round.

Casper Ruud reached his maiden Grand Slam final at 2022 Roland Garros

The 2019 Swiss Open champion Albert Ramos-Vinolas has had a season with highs and lows. He has a 15-16 win-loss ratio this year but the Spaniard emerged triumphant at the 2022 Cordoba Open.

Ramos-Vinolas at the 2022 French Open

Additionally, he was a semifinalist in two events, losing to Argentine Sebastian Baez in both of them. Ramos-Vinolas almost toppled fellow Spaniard and heavy title favorite Carlos Alcaraz in the second round at Roland Garros. He eventually lost the match in five sets as he was unable to convert match points in the fourth set.

Both Ruud and Ramos-Vinolas were in precarious situations in their quarterfinals. Ruud secured the match 7-6(3), 7-6(4) against opponent Jaume Munar, while Ramos-Vinolas sealed the deal in the deciding tie-break 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(8) against Nicolas Jarry.

Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas head-to-head

The Spaniard and the Norwegian have locked horns a total of five times in the main draws. Ramos-Vinolas leads the head-to-head against Ruud 3-2. Additionally, he has also won a qualifier clash between the two.

Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Casper Ruud -455 -4.5 (-138) Over 20.5 (-120) Albert Ramos-Vinolas +310 +4.5 (+100) Under 20.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from betmgm

Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas prediction

Ruud is on a mission to win a second consecutive title at the Swiss Open. The defending champion has managed to score wins over Ramos-Vinolas in their previous two encounters, most recently in the first round of Wimbledon.

Ruud defeated Ramos-Vinolas in the first round of Wimbledon 2022

Although both players have found their successes mainly on clay, the Norwegian has established a foothold on the surface and is very tough to beat. A forehand with a heavy topspin makes Ruud a tricky opponent and he will try to attack the Spaniard's backhand with the shot.

The Spaniard, however, is left-handed and has thus managed to trouble the top seed in their encounters. Ramos-Vinolas has a potent forehand of his own and will attack Ruud's weaker backhand wing to try and extract errors from it. However, Ruud's aggressive style of play, which sees him dictate points with his forehand, will likely work well against the Spaniard.

The Norwegian won't shy away from running around his backhand and utilizing his slice to counter Ramos-Vinolas and should be able to register his fourth win against the Spaniard and reach the final in Gstaad.

Pick: Ruud to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far