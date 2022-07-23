Gstaad 2022: Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Open

Match Details:
Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs (4) Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Date: 23 July 2022
Match Timing: 1:30 pm Local time / 5:00 pm IST / 11:30 am GMT / 07:30 am EST
Tournament: Swiss Open
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Gstaad, Switzerland
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Clay
Prize money: €534,555
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN
Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview
Defending champion Casper Ruud is set to compete against Albert Ramos-Vinolas in their semifinal clash at the Swiss Open on Saturday.
Ruud has had a noteworthy season so far. The Norwegian reached a career-high ranking of World No. 5 owing to his success on tour. He has won titles at two events – the Argentina Open and the Geneva Open so far this year.
Ruud was the runner-up at the Miami Open, where he faced defeat against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. The Norwegian also reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, where he was outsmarted by his idol, Rafael Nadal.
Most recently, Ruud was unsuccessful in defending his title at the Swedish Open as he suffered a shock defeat to eventual champion Francisco Cerundolo in the second round.
The 2019 Swiss Open champion Albert Ramos-Vinolas has had a season with highs and lows. He has a 15-16 win-loss ratio this year but the Spaniard emerged triumphant at the 2022 Cordoba Open.
Additionally, he was a semifinalist in two events, losing to Argentine Sebastian Baez in both of them. Ramos-Vinolas almost toppled fellow Spaniard and heavy title favorite Carlos Alcaraz in the second round at Roland Garros. He eventually lost the match in five sets as he was unable to convert match points in the fourth set.
Both Ruud and Ramos-Vinolas were in precarious situations in their quarterfinals. Ruud secured the match 7-6(3), 7-6(4) against opponent Jaume Munar, while Ramos-Vinolas sealed the deal in the deciding tie-break 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(8) against Nicolas Jarry.
Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas head-to-head
The Spaniard and the Norwegian have locked horns a total of five times in the main draws. Ramos-Vinolas leads the head-to-head against Ruud 3-2. Additionally, he has also won a qualifier clash between the two.
Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas odds
All odds are sourced from betmgm
Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas prediction
Ruud is on a mission to win a second consecutive title at the Swiss Open. The defending champion has managed to score wins over Ramos-Vinolas in their previous two encounters, most recently in the first round of Wimbledon.
Although both players have found their successes mainly on clay, the Norwegian has established a foothold on the surface and is very tough to beat. A forehand with a heavy topspin makes Ruud a tricky opponent and he will try to attack the Spaniard's backhand with the shot.
The Spaniard, however, is left-handed and has thus managed to trouble the top seed in their encounters. Ramos-Vinolas has a potent forehand of his own and will attack Ruud's weaker backhand wing to try and extract errors from it. However, Ruud's aggressive style of play, which sees him dictate points with his forehand, will likely work well against the Spaniard.
The Norwegian won't shy away from running around his backhand and utilizing his slice to counter Ramos-Vinolas and should be able to register his fourth win against the Spaniard and reach the final in Gstaad.
Pick: Ruud to win in straight sets.