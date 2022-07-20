Gstaad 2022: Casper Ruud vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick| Swiss Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: July 20, 2022.

Match Timing: Not before 3 pm local time / 1 pm GMT / 9 am ET/ 6: 30 pm IST.

Tournament: Swiss Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Gstaad, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Casper Ruud vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Casper Ruud will aim to defend his title in Gstaad

Top seed Casper Ruud will take on Jiri Lehecka in the second round of the Swiss Open in Gstaad.

The Norwegian has had a pretty good season so far, winning 31 out of 44 matches so far with two titles to his name, both of which came on clay. Ruud's first title came at the Argentina Open, where he defeated Diego Schwartzman in the final despite being a set down.

The 23-year-old also won the Geneva Open, where he defeated Joao Sousa in the title clash.

Ruud's biggest moment of the season came at the French Open, where he reached a maiden Grand Slam final. However, he was comprehensively beaten by Rafael Nadal in straight-sets.

The Norwegian also made it to his first Masters 1000 final with wins over Henri Laaksonen, Alexander Bublik, Cameron Norrie, Alexander Zverev and Francisco Cerundolo. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Following a second-round defeat at Wimbledon, Ruud competed at the Nordea Open in Bastad as the top seed but was eliminated by eventual champion Cerundolo in the second round.

José Morgado @josemorgado Wow.



Francisco Cerundolo gets the biggest win of his career, beating #5 and defending champ Casper Ruud 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the QFs in Bastad. Wow.Francisco Cerundolo gets the biggest win of his career, beating #5 and defending champ Casper Ruud 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the QFs in Bastad.

Lehecka has won only four out of 14 matches so far this season, with his most notable feat being reaching the semifinals of the Rotterdam Open with wins over Denis Shapovalov, Botic van de Zandschulp and Lorenzo Musetti. He eventually lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas despite being a set up.

The Czech entered the Swiss Open and reached the second round by defeating Tomas Marco Etcheverry 6-1, 6-3.

Live Tennis Results @live_tennis Swiss Open Gstaad - 1st Round: Jiri Lehecka beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-1, 6-3 Swiss Open Gstaad - 1st Round: Jiri Lehecka beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-1, 6-3

Casper Ruud vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two players is 0-0 as they will face one another for the first time. The winner of the match will face either Jaume Munar or Alexander Ritschard in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open.

Casper Ruud vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Name Moneyline Casper Ruud -600 Jiri Lehecka +400

All odds sourced from bet365.

Casper Ruud vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Ruud's current form and quality on clay makes him the overwhelming favorite to win the match.

The Norwegian has won 21 out of 28 matches on the surface so far this season and is someone who has a very good chance of winning the Swiss Open.

Ruud has good defensive skills but he has been able to be a bit more aggressive over the past few months. His forehand is a crucial weapon and he'll use that to dictate the play from the baseline. The 23-year-old also has an effective serve which is very difficult to return.

Lehecka is a strong server, having served five aces against Etcheverry in the opening round. The Czech will have to find a way to cope up with Ruud when the latter goes on the attack.

The Norwegian is among the best players on clay and should have little trouble getting the better of Lehecka.

Pick: Ruud to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far