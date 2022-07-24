Gstaad 2022 final: Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs (2) Matteo Berrettini

Date: July 24, 2022.

Tournament: Swiss Open.

Round: Final.

Venue: Gstaad, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Casper Ruud will look to win his third title of the season

Top seed Casper Ruud will take on second seed Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Swiss Open on Sunday.

The Norwegian has won 34 out of 47 matches so far this season, winning two titles. The first title came at the Argentina Open, where he beat Diego Schwartzman in the final.

Ruud's second title came at the Geneva Open, beating Joao Sousa in the title clash. The 23-year-old reached his first major final at the French Open, losing to Rafael Nadal in straight sets. He also reached his maiden Masters 1000 final in Miami but lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

Ruud entered the Swiss Open as the top seed and the reigning champion. He started the tournament by beating Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. Here, the Norwegian defeated Jaume Munar 7-6(3), 7-6(4) to book his place in the semifinals, where he thrashed fourth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 6-0.

Berrettini has won 21 out of 27 matches so far this season, with two titles to his name, both of which came on grass.

The Italian first won the BOSS Open in Stuttgart by beating Andy Murray in the final in three sets. He followed this up by successfully defending his title at the Queen's Club Championships, where he triumphed over Filip Krajinovic in the title clash.

Berrettini was seeded second at the Swiss Open and beat Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. He came back from a set down to defeat fifth seed Pedro Martinez 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 to reach the semifinals, where Berrettini defeated Dominic Thiem 6-1, 6-4 to reach the final.

Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

The head-to-head between Ruud and Berrettini is 2-2 and they will lock horns for the fifth time on Sunday. The former beat the Italian 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 in their first meeting, which came in the second round of the French Open in 2019.

Berrettini then beat Ruud 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 when the two squared off in the third round of the US Open that year.

The Norwegian won their third meeting in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open in 2020 while the Italian triumphed when they locked horns in the semifinals of the Madrid Open last year. Whoever wins the match will win their third title of the season.

Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Casper Ruud -130 -1.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (-130) Matteo Berrettini +105 +1.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (+100)

Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, considering the quality of both players.

Berrettini's recent performances have been superior to Ruud's but the latter is one of the best claycourt players in the world, winning 52 out of 64 matches on the surface since 2021.

Ruud has played a lot more aggressively over the past few months and will no doubt make things difficult for the Italian. The 23-year-old's forehand is a massive weapon and he will look to dictate the play from the baseline using it.

Berrettini's serve is among the best in the game and will look to make the most out of it. The 26-year-old has a solid forehand and will use that to put pressure on his opponent. He can also mix things up with his backhand slices and drop shots.

Berrettini has been in terrific form lately, having not lost a match since his return from hand surgery, but Ruud's claycourt prowess could see him just edge out the Italian and win his third title of the season.

Pick: Ruud to win in three sets.

