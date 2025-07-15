Gstaad 2025: Casper Ruud vs Dominic Stricker preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs Dominic Stricker

Date: July 16, 2025

Tournament: EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Roy Emerson Arena, Gstaad, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Dominic Stricker Preview

Top seed Casper Ruud will begin his campaign in Gstaad with his second-round matchup set against hometown hero Dominic Stricker.

Ruud’s clay-court season got off to a rocky start. He suffered a shock second-round exit at the Monte Carlo Masters at the hands of Alexei Popyrin. His struggles continued with a 4-6, 2-6 loss to Holger Rune in the quarterfinals at the Barcelona Open.

However, the Norwegian found his rhythm in May. Despite facing a challenging draw, Ruud lifted his first title of the year at the Madrid Open, defeating the likes of Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, Francisco Cerundolo, and Jack Draper.

Ruud continued his solid form with a quarterfinal run at the Rome Open and a straight-sets win over Albert Ramos-Viñolas in the French Open first round. But catastrophe struck in the subsequent round, as a left knee injury evidently hampered his performance. While playing through the pain, Ruud suffered a 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 0-6 defeat to Nuno Borges.

To recover fully, Ruud skipped the entire grass-court swing, choosing instead to focus on regaining fitness for the rest of the season.

Stricker, meanwhile, has primarily competed in ITF M25 events. His performance on clay at the Challenger and ATP levels has been modest, with five wins from nine matches. The Swiss advanced to the second round in Gstaad after a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Casper Ruud vs Dominic Stricker head-to-head

Stricker leads the head-to-head 1-0, having beaten Ruud in three sets in Basel in 2023.

Casper Ruud vs Dominic Stricker odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -425 -4.5 (-102) Over 21.5 (-118) Dominic Stricker +300 +4.5 (-145) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Dominic Stricker prediction

Casper Ruud returns to action after a break of over six weeks. While it may take him a bit of time to find his rhythm, the extended rest should see Ruud being full of energy.

Ruud is widely recognized as a clay court specialist, holding an impressive 69.29% career win rate on the surface. In comparison, Dominic Stricker has a win rate of 60.76% on the surface. The difference in their level of performance becomes even more evident when looking at their performances from the 2025 season. Ruud has won 76% of his clay matches, while Stricker has managed just 56%.

Given the surface advantage and Ruud’s superior record, he enters the matchup as the clear favorite.

Prediction: Ruud in two sets.

