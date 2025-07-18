Gstaad 2025: Casper Ruud vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Swiss Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Date: July 18, 2025

Tournament: EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Roy Emerson Arena. Gstaad, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: € 596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo preview

In Picture: Casper Ruud in action (Getty)

Top seed Casper Ruud will look to keep his 2025 Swiss Open campaign on track as he takes on Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the quarterfinals. Ruud has had a fine 2025 season in terms of performance, having won 26 of the 34 matches he has played so far this year. He reached the final of the Dallas Open in the initial hard-court phase, losing 6-7 (5), 3-6 against Denis Shapovalov.

The clay season saw Ruud achieve a 14-4 win-loss record, culminating in his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Madrid Open, where he defeated Jack Draper 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the final. He also reached the quarterfinals in Barcelona and Rome, losing against the likes of Holger Rune and Jannik Sinner. Ruud did not play the grass season due to injury and started his Tour back on clay in Gstaad, where he got a bye in the first round and won 7-5, 7-6 (6) against Dominic Stricker in the second round.

Playing mostly Challenger tennis, Juan Manuel Cerundolo has a 35-20 win/loss record this season. Before coming to Gstaad, the Argentine player reached the final of the Braunschweig Challenger, losing 3-6, 5-7 against compatriot Mariano Navonne. He has also reached the semifinal in the Challenger event in Cordoba and the quarterfinals in events in Modena and Rosario.

Reaching the quarterfinals at the Swiss Open has been the best Tour-level result for Cerundolo, as his previous best was a third-round appearance in Madrid, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev. At Gstaad, he began with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round, followed by a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win over sixth seed David Goffin in the second round.

Casper Ruud vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Casper Ruud vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -525 -1.5 (-185) Over 21.5 (-110) Juan Manuel Cerundolo +350 +1.5 (+125) Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo prediction

With a 74 percent win rate and 12 titles from 18 finals, Casper Ruud has been one of the top performers on clay in recent years. He is a former two-time champion in Gstaad, as he won the title in 2021 and 2022 with wins over Hugo Gaston and Matteo Berrettini in the respective finals.

Meanwhile, clay has been the best surface for Cerundolo as well, as his only title came on the surface at the 2021 Cordoba Open, where he won against Albert Ramos Vinolas in the final. Even on the Challenger level, he has won ten clay-court titles from 13 final appearances.

Ruud is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the top seed and a past champion at the Swiss Open.

Pick- Ruud to win in straight sets

