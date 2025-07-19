Gstaad 2025 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux | Swiss Open

Day 6 of the 2025 Swiss Open (Saturday, July 19) will feature the two semifinals in the men's singles competition. Among the four players remaining in the draw, the only seeded player is second-seeded Alexander Bublik, who will take on Arthur Cazaux.

In the other semifinal, the two unseeded players, Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Ignacio Buse, will battle it out. The day's action will also see the semifinal of the men's doubles between Francisco Cabral and Lucas Miedler, who will take on the Swiss pair of Dominic Stricker and Jakub Paul.

Let's look at the matches scheduled for Day 6 at the 2025 Swiss Open.

#1 Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux

Second seed Alexander Bublik will take on Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in the semifinal of the 2025 Swiss Open. Bublik received a bye in the opening round at the Swiss Open and began his campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 win over compatriot Alexander Shevchenko in the second round. He put in another strong performance, winning 6-4, 6-3 against seventh seed Francisco Comesana in the quarterfinals.

Cazaux began his campaign at the Swiss Open with a tricky three-set win, winning 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) against Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round. He then secured another three-set victory, winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 against fourth seed Tomas Mrtin Etcheverry in the second round. The Frenchman maintained his three-set record with a 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-5 win over home favorite Jerome Kym in the quarterfinals.

Bublik has won the only match against Cazaux 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-4 at Wimbledon last year, making the second-seeded Kazakh player the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Alexander Bublik

#2 Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Ignacio Buse

In Picture: Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Getty)

The second semifinal at the 2025 Swiss Open will feature Juan Manuel Cerundolo taking on the Austrian qualifier, Ignacio Buse. Cerundolo began his campaign at the 2025 Swiss Open with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round, followed by a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 victory over sixth-seeded David Goffin in the second round. Cerundolo then caused the biggest upset of the event in the quarterfinals, as he beat top seed Casper Ruud 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

After his win over Albert Ramos Vinolas and Patrick Zahraj in the qualifiers, Buse began his campaign at Gstaad with a 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-4 win over fifth seed Laslo Djere in the first round. He then won 1-6, 7-5, 6-1 against Kamil Majchrzak in the second round, before winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 against Roman Andres Burruchaga.

This will be the first Tour-level match between the two players, but Cerundolo has won the only Challenger-level match he has played against Buse, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Juan Manuel Cerundolo

