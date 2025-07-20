Gstaad 2025 Final: Alexander Bublik vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Swiss Open

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Alexander Bublik vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Date: July 20, 2025
Tournament: EFG Swiss Open Gstaad
Round: Final
Venue: Roy Emerson Arena, Gstaad, Switzerland
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €596,035
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alexander Bublik vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo preview
Second-seed Alexander Bublik will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the final of the 2025 Swiss Open on Sunday, July 20.
Bublik arrived in Gstaad following a disappointing first-round exit at Wimbledon. The seeded Kazakh earned a first-round bye before getting the better of Alexander Shevchenko, 6-2, 6-3, in the second round.
Bublik defeated seventh-seed Francisco Comesana, 6-4, 6-3, in the quarterfinals. He then displayed a brilliant serving game to beat Arthur Cazaux, 6-1, 7-5 in the semifinals. With another straight-sets win, the Kazakh reached the final without losing a single set.
Meanwhile, Cerundolo, who mostly played in Challenger tournaments this year, pulled off a few surprise wins to reach the final. He registered three-set wins over Jan-Lennard Struff (6-3, 3-6, 6-3) and sixth-seed David Goffin (5-7, 6-4, 6-1) in the first and second rounds, respectively.
Cerundolo registered one of his career's most notable wins in the semifinals, defeating Casper Ruud. The Argentine broke the top-seed six times en route to a well-deserved 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 win. He then cruised past qualifier Ignacio Buse, 6-3, 6-3, to set up the title clash with Bublik.
Alexander Bublik vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo head-to-head
This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Sunday's fixture.
Alexander Bublik vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Alexander Bublik vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo prediction
Bublik eyes his second title of the season on Sunday, while Cerundolo could secure the second title of his career if he wins the final. Both players have been in scintillating form so far, barely left vulnerable by their opponents.
Bublik has been strong with his serves, averaging an 81 win percentage on his first serves. Cerundolo, on the other hand, has exhibited exceptional defensive play and seized the right opportunities to counter-attack.
Under current circumstances, both players are expected to play at their best, making it an even contest. However, given Bublik's superior experience and gameplay, he is expected to win this summit clash. Cerundolo may need to break the Kazakh's clinical serves early to have any chances of winning this contest.
Pick: Bublik to win in three sets.