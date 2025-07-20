Gstaad 2025 Final: Alexander Bublik vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Swiss Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Alexander Bublik vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Date: July 20, 2025

Tournament: EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

Round: Final

Venue: Roy Emerson Arena, Gstaad, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Bublik vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo preview

Bublik in action at the 2025 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

Second-seed Alexander Bublik will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the final of the 2025 Swiss Open on Sunday, July 20.

Ad

Trending

Bublik arrived in Gstaad following a disappointing first-round exit at Wimbledon. The seeded Kazakh earned a first-round bye before getting the better of Alexander Shevchenko, 6-2, 6-3, in the second round.

Bublik defeated seventh-seed Francisco Comesana, 6-4, 6-3, in the quarterfinals. He then displayed a brilliant serving game to beat Arthur Cazaux, 6-1, 7-5 in the semifinals. With another straight-sets win, the Kazakh reached the final without losing a single set.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cerundolo, who mostly played in Challenger tournaments this year, pulled off a few surprise wins to reach the final. He registered three-set wins over Jan-Lennard Struff (6-3, 3-6, 6-3) and sixth-seed David Goffin (5-7, 6-4, 6-1) in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Cerundolo registered one of his career's most notable wins in the semifinals, defeating Casper Ruud. The Argentine broke the top-seed six times en route to a well-deserved 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 win. He then cruised past qualifier Ignacio Buse, 6-3, 6-3, to set up the title clash with Bublik.

Ad

Alexander Bublik vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Sunday's fixture.

Alexander Bublik vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Juan Manuel Cerundolo +240 +1.5 (-115) Over 21.5 (-145) Alexander Bublik -325 -1.5 (-125) Under 21.5 (-102)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Alexander Bublik vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo prediction

Cerundolo at the 2025 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

Bublik eyes his second title of the season on Sunday, while Cerundolo could secure the second title of his career if he wins the final. Both players have been in scintillating form so far, barely left vulnerable by their opponents.

Ad

Bublik has been strong with his serves, averaging an 81 win percentage on his first serves. Cerundolo, on the other hand, has exhibited exceptional defensive play and seized the right opportunities to counter-attack.

Under current circumstances, both players are expected to play at their best, making it an even contest. However, given Bublik's superior experience and gameplay, he is expected to win this summit clash. Cerundolo may need to break the Kazakh's clinical serves early to have any chances of winning this contest.

Pick: Bublik to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gautham Krishna Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.



With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.



His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.



He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music. Know More