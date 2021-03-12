Guadalajara 2021: Eugenie Bouchard vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview, head-to-head prediction | Abierto Zapopan

Match details

Fixture: Eugenie Bouchard vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Date: 12 March 2021

Tournament: Abierto Zapopan

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: Not before 7 PM local time, 6.30 am IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Eugenie Bouchard vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview

Former World no. 5 Eugenie Bouchard will take on 20-year Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the semifinals of the Abierto Zapopan on Friday.

After a resurgent 2020, Bouchard has not had the best start to the 2021 season. The Canadian, currently ranked No. 144 in the world, lost in the second round of qualifying at the Australian Open. She followed that up with a first-round loss in Lyon.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the WTA 500 Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne

Her opponent, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, is a rising young player on the women's tour. The Italian made her big breakthrough by reaching the final of the WTA $125K Prague event last September as a qualifier.

In 2021, Cocciaretto has a 4-3 win-loss record. Three of those wins came at the Australian Open, where she qualified for the main draw for the second year in a row.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Eugenie Bouchard and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto prediction

Advertisement

Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard, who played the Lyon doubles final on Sunday, accepted a wild card for this tournament. Bouchard's willingness to travel from France to Mexico at such short notice is a testament to her professionalism and dedication.

After a three-set win over Caroline Dolehide, the Canadian scored straight-sets wins over No. 8 seed Kaja Juvan and American teen Caty McNally to reach the semifinals. This is just her second appearance at the last four stage of a WTA event since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Soaring into the semifinals 💪@geniebouchard extends her stay in Mexico after defeating McNally, 6-4, 6-3.#AbiertoZapopan2021 pic.twitter.com/OxJTq6T36u — wta (@WTA) March 12, 2021

"The last couple days have been a whirlwind," Bouchard said after her quarterfinal win. "I’ve had matches every single day, so I haven’t even had time to think about it. I’m just so grateful I could stay here for another day."

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, meanwhile, came into the main draw as a qualifier. She has scored three straight-sets wins, including one over top seed Nadia Podoroska, to advance to her first WTA level semifinal.

Advertisement

The windy conditions in Guadalajara, which is at an altitude of over 1,500m, tend to add a touch of unpredictability to the proceedings. Bouchard, now in her second decade as a pro, could find things particularly tough due to her flat groundstrokes.

That said, the Canadian has a lot more experience in the closing stages of tournaments, which may tilt the balance slightly in her favor.

Prediction: Eugenie Bouchard to win in three sets.