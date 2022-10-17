Guadalajara Open 2022: Bianca Andreescu vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs Jil Teichmann.

Date: October 17, 2022.

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2022.

Round: First Round.

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,527,250.

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Bianca Andreescu vs Jil Teichmann preview

Bianca Andreescu will face World No. 38 Jil Teichmann in a tough first-round clash at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico.

Andreescu returned to the tour in April following a six-month hiatus to work on her mental health. Since then, she has played 11 events, with a runner-up finish to Caroline Garcia in Bad Homburg being her best performance of the season.

The Canadian's most recent tournament was the San Diego Open this week, where she beat the in-form Liudmila Samsonova. She then went down in three sets against Coco Gauff in the Round of 16.

The former US Open champion will be hoping to bring that fighting spirit to Guadalajara when she begins her campaign at this WTA 1000 event.

Jil Teichmann in action at the San Diego Open

Teichmann, meanwhile, had a stellar run in Dubai earlier this year, reaching the quarterfinals as a qualifier. The Swiss southpaw then had a productive European clay season, making the semifinals in Madrid, the quarterfinals in Rome and the Round of 16 in Roland Garros.

Since then, however, she has struggled to string together consecutive wins. In 10 tournaments post the French Open, the 25-year-old has managed to win back-to-back matches only twice. She managed the feat in Toronto in August and at this week's San Diego Open.

Having now got some of her rhythm back, Teichmann will be keen to build on it at Guadalajara.

Bianca Andreescu vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

Andreescu and Teichmann are tied at 1-1 in their head-to-head. The Swiss won a tight three-setter in their first meeting at La Bisbal D'Emporda in 2018. Andreescu exacted revenge with a 6-1, 6-3 win at Acapulco the very next year.

Bianca Andreescu vs Jil Teichmann odds

Odds will be updated once they are released.

Bianca Andreescu vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Bianca Andreescu celebrates a point at the San Diego Open

Although this is a difficult one to predict, Andreescu seems to be better placed to earn a win here.

In her first tournament post the US Open in San Diego, the Canadian exhibited her immense talent on her way to beating Samsonova. Andreescu took the ball early and served brilliantly in the decider to get the win. Considering that Samsonova has won three titles this year, it was a big confidence-boosting victory for the 22-year-old.

wta @WTA



holds off Samsonova to advance to the last 16!



#SanDiegoOpen Kicking off her busy fall schedule with a west-coast W @Bandreescu_ holds off Samsonova to advance to the last 16! Kicking off her busy fall schedule with a west-coast W ✅@Bandreescu_ holds off Samsonova to advance to the last 16!#SanDiegoOpen https://t.co/JWLSQJrAIn

She continued to showcase her skills while forcing a third set against Coco Gauff in the next round before losing the match.

The two wins will have prepared her well for a strong showing at Guadalajara. Andreescu's tactical acumen and ability to vary her game according to the situation could pose a few questions for Teichmann.

The Swiss is a counterpuncher who hits with decent power off both wings. She enjoys a physical battle and will look to engage Andreescu in long rallies.

Teichmann, however, hasn't been in the best of form of late. If she crumbles under pressure and concedes an early break of serve, the match will automatically tilt towards the World No. 57.

Pick: Bianca Andreescu to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes