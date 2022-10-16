Guadalajara Open 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

A host of top players have gathered in Mexico for the inaugural edition of the 2022 Guadalajara Open, which will be held from October 17-23.

Paula Badosa leads the field as the top seed, with Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari rounding out the top four seeds. Fellow top-10 players Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia are also in the fray.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, the most dominant player on the women's tour this year, has decided to skip the tournament. Despite her absence, there are plenty of big names in contention. The atmosphere in Mexico is always electric and with an incredibly stacked draw, fans are in for a treat. Here's all the relevant information regarding the Guadalajara Open.

What is the Guadalajara Open?

The Guadalajara Open is a new addition to the WTA tour and is a part of the WTA 1000 series of events. With the cancelation of events in China, replacements were needed to make up for the loss of tournaments and this is one of them.

However, Guadalajara is no stranger to hosting tennis events. Last year, the city hosted the WTA Finals with great fanfare and it was quite the success. The Abierto Zapopan, a WTA 250 tournament, has become a part of the women's tour and takes place in Guadalajara as well.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Panamerican Tennis Center in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Players

Paula Badosa is the top seed at the Guadalajara Open.

The top eight seeds have all received a first-round bye. Paula Badosa, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia are the highest seeds in the top half of the draw.

Victoria Azarenka and Zhang Shuai are set for a first-round showdown, while Madison Keys will take on Magda Linette in her opener. Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is up against former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in an exciting opening-round clash.

Bianca Andreescu faces Jil Teichmann, while Belinda Bencic will kick off her campaign against Leylah Fernandez. Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova headline the bottom half of the draw.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Main draw in Guadalajara (WTA 1000), where Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari are the top seeds.



Notable 1Rs:



Azarenka-Zhang

Rybakina-Pliskova

Andreescu-Teichmann

Bencic-Fernandez

Samsonova-Kanepi Main draw in Guadalajara (WTA 1000), where Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari are the top seeds. Notable 1Rs:Azarenka-ZhangRybakina-PliskovaAndreescu-TeichmannBencic-FernandezSamsonova-Kanepi https://t.co/vcAjxjm6La

Danielle Collins, Eugenie Bouchard, Donna Vekic and Jelena Ostapenko are also in this half of the draw. All of them will commence their challenge in Guadalajara against a qualifier or a lucky loser.

Barbora Krejcikova, who won back-to-back titles in Tallinn and Ostrava, returns to the tour after a brief hiatus. She was drawn against Anna Kalinskaya in the first round.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will take place on October 15-16, with the main-draw action commencing on Monday, October 17. The first and second round matches will be played from Monday to Wednesday.

The third-round matches are scheduled for Thursday. The quarterfinals are to be held on Friday, followed by the semifinals and the final on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the inaugural Guadalajara Open is $2,527,250. The women's singles winner will walk away with a cheque worth $412,000 and 900 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $412,000 900 Runner-up $242,800 585 Semifinalist $125,000 350 Quarterfinalist $57,400 190 Third round $28,730 105 Second round $16,340 60 First round $11,725 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and UK can watch the Guadalajara Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

