Guadalajara Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan

Date: October 20, 2022

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan preview

In a rematch of their French Open clash, Coco Gauff will square off against Martina Trevisan in the third round of the Guadalajara Open on Thursday.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Gauff claimed a victory over Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the Round of 32. The American made a slow start as she lost her first service game, but eventually broke back to go neck-to-neck in the first set. She secured the opening set by playing an almost flawless tiebreak of 7-6 (1). In the second set, Gauff was leading 5-2 but was unable to serve out the match, but scored the win with a break in the next game, with a final score of 7-6 (1), 6-3.

The 18-year-old has had a tremendous year, reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open by defeating Trevisan in the semifinals. Gauff finished as the runner-up against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Her other significant results have come in Adelaide and Berlin, where she was the semifinalist. The teenager also put on a quarterfinal showing at the US Open, Qatar Open, Silicon Valley Classic, Canadian Open and most recently at the San Diego Open, which saw her reach a career-high ranking of World No. 7.

Gauff defeated Trevisan in the 2022 French Open semifinals

Martina Trevisan, meanwhile, has had a breakthrough season herself. Currently ranked World No. 28, she climbed to a career-high of World No. 24 in July. The Italian clinched her maiden WTA title at the Morocco Open. Right after, she obtained her best Grand Slam result, reaching the last four at the French Open. The 28-year-old further made the quarterfinals of the Hungarian Open. She has, however, witnessed a slump in form since, with many opening-round losses.

In Guadalajara, Trevisan outdid Nao Hibino in the first round 6-4, 6-3 and claimed a three-sets victory over Katerina Siniakova in the previous round. 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan head-to-head

Gauff and Trevisan have clashed twice before, both times at the French Open. In 2020, the Italian earned a win in three tight sets, whereas in 2022, the American scored a commanding victory in straight sets. Their head-to-head stands at 1-1.

Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Coco Gauff -800 -5.5 (-120) Over 19.5 (-120) Martina Trevisan +500 +5.5 (-120) Under 19.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced fromm bet365)

Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan prediction

Gauff will be the favorite to win this encounter

Gauff will be the favorite in this encounter. The teenager has made major improvements to her game this season. Gauff is very agile and gives her opponents a great fight with consistent returns. She is able to produce incredible angles and dish out winners.

Trevisan is a tricky opponent who plays aggressive tennis and is able to push her opponents into the corners. The southpaw is, however, prone to double faults and unforced errors.

The Italian’s wavering form is likely to lead to her struggling against a determined opponent in Coco Gauff. The American should be able to score her second win of the year against the 28-year-old.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

