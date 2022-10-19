Guadalajara Open 2022: Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina

Date: October 19

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,527,250.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina preview

Jessica Pegula has broken into the top five of the WTA rankings this season

Third seed Jessica Pegula will face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the second round of the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday.

Pegula is yet to win a tournament this season, but has produced some brilliant performances which helped her break into the top five of the WTA rankings. She reached her first WTA 1000 final in Madrid and also made the semifinals of the Miami Open and the Canadian Open.

Pegula reached the quarterfinals of the US Open and followed it up by making it to the semifinals of the San Diego Open, losing to eventual champion Iga Swiatek on both occasions.

Rybakina's highlight this season was winning Wimbledon, where she defeated Ons Jabeur in the final. The Kazakh also reached the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and the final of the Slovenia Open in Portoroz.

The Kazakh also made the last four of the AGEL Open in Ostrava before losing 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova. She then entered the Guadalajara Open, where she was up against Karolina Pliskova in the first round.

She defeated the Czech 7-6(5), 6-2 to set up a second-round clash against Pegula.

Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Pegula leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Rybakina, having beaten her 6-3, 6-4 at the Miami Open earlier this season.

Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Jessica Pegula -145 -1.5 (+155) Elena Rybakina +110 +1.5 (-225)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Pegula will enter the match as the favorite to win, but Rybakina is a dangerous opponent on her day.

Pegula has a solid baseline game and hits her shots with tremendous power and accuracy. She will look to dictate rallies and put pressure on her opponent right from the start.

Pegula's second serve is perhaps her biggest weakness. She might have to be a little more aggressive in that department against the Kazakh, although that could lead to more double faults.

Rybakina has a strong serve and will look to fetch as many free points as she can. She hits powerfully off of both wings, although her game lacks variety at times.

While Rybakina is a powerful hitter, Pegula is an excellent defender and should be able to absorb the pressure and turn the tables on her opponent. Expect Pegula to come out on top.

Pick: Pegula to win in three sets.

