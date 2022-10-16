Guadalajara Open 2022: Leylah Fernandez vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details:

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs (25) Belinda Bencic

Date: October 17, 2022

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2022

Round: First Round

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Leylah Fernandez vs Belinda Bencic preview

2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez will square off against Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic in the first round of the Guadalajara Open on Monday.

Fernandez will contest the WTA 1000 tournament in Guadalajara after a first-round loss to Daria Kasatkina at the San Diego Open. The Canadian has had an unsatisfactory year accumulating 18 wins against 12 losses, having missed a few tournaments due to a foot injury. Despite reaching a career-high of World No. 13 in August, Fernandez’s inconsistent results have seen her slide to a ranking of No. 38.

The Canadian has won one title this year

The 20-year-old has, however, managed to add one more title to her name by successfully defending her Monterrey Open title. Her only other significant result has been – reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Bencic, meanwhile, has had decent success this year. The former World No. 4 has registered 37 wins and 17 losses in 2022. The Swiss player won her sole title in 2022 at the Charleston Open and scored a runner-up finish in Berlin after retiring mid-match. She also featured in the quarterfinals of the Sydney International, St. Petersburg Open, Libema Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, and Canadian Open as well as the semifinals of the Miami Open and the Tallinn Open.

Bencic will be competing in Guadalajara after withdrawing from her second-round clash against Barbora Krejcikova citing a left foot injury at the Ostrava Open.

Leylah Fernandez vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

The Canadian and the Swiss locked horns once before in the third round of the 2022 French Open, where Fernandez came out on top with a hard-fought 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 win. Their head-to-head thus stands at 1-0 in favor of the 2021 US Open finalist.

Leylah Fernandez vs Belinda Bencic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Leylah Fernandez +120 +1.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-125) Belinda Bencic -150 -1.5 (-125) Under 21.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Leylah Fernandez vs Belinda Bencic prediction

Bencic has obtained better results than Fernandez of late

Bencic has a superior ranking but Fernandez cannot be ruled out. The Swiss has already been toppled by the Canadian once this year and the left-hander will hope to repeat her success against the 25-year-old.

Fernandez is an aggressive counterpuncher. She has a habit of taking the ball early to take time away from her opponents. The Canadian also approaches the net and produces drop shots to disrupt her opponent’s rhythm.

Bencic, meanwhile, engages in an all-court aggressive style, which, in ways, is similar to that of Fernandez. She is crafty with her shots and likes to take the ball early. She also reads the game well. The Swiss’ better form should give her a slight edge over the Canadian to level their head-to-head.

Pick: Bencic to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes