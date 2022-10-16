Guadalajara Open 2022: Madison Keys vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details:

Fixture: (13) Madison Keys vs Magda Linette

Date: October 17, 2022

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2022

Round: First Round

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Madison Keys vs Magda Linette preview

13th seed Madison Keys begins her campaign at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico against Polish veteran Magda Linette.

Keys had a brilliant start to the year, winning the Adelaide International 2 title, which she backed up with a run to the semifinals of the Australian Open. The next few tournaments, however, didn't yield the same level of success for the 27-year-old American.

Sandwiched between early exits were a quarterfinal finish at Indian Wells, a fourth-round finish at Roland Garros, and a semifinal appearance at Cincinnati.

Key's post-US Open season was disastrous, to say the least, with the American suffering two back-to-back opening-round exits in Tallinn and Ostrava. Back home in San Diego this week, she finally seemed to be rediscovering her rhythm with a couple of wins, one of which was over Daria Kasatkina.

Chad @CCSMOOTH13 🏼



Jumps to #14 in the live rankings w/the win, #12 in the race. Up next: Pegula



#SanDiegoOpen Impressive play from Madison Keys in SD. Defeats Kasatkina 6-4, 6-3 to advance to her fifth QF of 2022.Jumps to #14 in the live rankings w/the win, #12 in the race.Up next: Pegula Impressive play from Madison Keys in SD. Defeats Kasatkina 6-4, 6-3 to advance to her fifth QF of 2022. 💪🏼 Jumps to #14 in the live rankings w/the win, #12 in the race. 🔥 Up next: Pegula #SanDiegoOpen https://t.co/vr6yJxoX3r

Fresh off the San Diego quarterfinals, Keys will be eager to keep her momentum going in Guadalajara next.

Magda Linette in action at the 2022 French Open

Poland's 30-year-old Magda Linette has a couple of titles to her name and a career-high world ranking of 33, which she achieved in 2020.

Linette has a 34-26 win-loss record this year, with her best performance on the tour being a runner-up finish in Chennai. Linette has also reached five other quarterfinals this season in Charleston, Strasbourg, Prague, Cleveland, and Seoul.

She suffered a shock first-round exit at the Winners Open this week and will be keen to get back to winning ways.

Madison Keys vs Magda Linette head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Keys and Linette, so their head-to-head is tied at 0-0 for now.

Madison Keys vs Magda Linette odds

Odds will be updated once they are released.

Madison Keys vs Magda Linette prediction

Madison Keys strikes the ball at the San Diego Open

This will be a battle between two players with contrasting styles. While Keys' game is based on her big serve and blistering forehands, Linette is mostly a defensive player who likes to extend the rallies.

The Pole's serve isn't a striking element of her game, so it could be a challenge for her to keep pace with the firepower of Keys on the fast hardcourts of Guadalajara.

Linette will look to play one extra ball in order to eke out errors off Keys' racquet. It remains to be seen how long she can manage to successfully do it. Once she loses her serve, it could be difficult for the Pole to get back into the match.

Pick: Keys to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes