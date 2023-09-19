Guadalajara Open 2023: Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska

Date: September 19, 2023

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Azarenka hits a backhand

World No. 23 Victoria Azarenka will take on the unpredictable Dayana Yastremska for a place in the third round of the 2023 Guadalajara Open Akron on Tuesday.

Azarenka has a 21-16 win-loss record in 2023 thus far, which is underwhelming for her high standards. The 34-year-old began her season on a great note as she reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, losing to the formidable Elena Rybakina.

The Belarusian has failed to go deep at the big tournaments since then. In her last campaign at the 2023 US Open, Azarenka crashed out in the second round to China’s Lin Zhu.

She is now looking to salvage her season at the WTA 1000 tournament in Guadalajara. The 34-year-old was in sublime form during her opener on Monday (September 18), dropping only two games in her defeat of USA’s Robin Montgomery.

Yastremska, meanwhile, has been slowly getting back to her best level this year. The former World No. 21 reigned supreme at the WTA Challenger tournament in Poland last month. Although the Ukrainian lost in the final hurdle of the 2023 US Open women’s singles qualifying event, she can take pride in having won 10 of her last 12 competitive matches.

The World No. 102 put up a comprehensive performance in her first-round match against local qualifier Ana Sofia Sanchez, winning 7-6(1), 6-4 to book a blockbuster encounter with Azarenka in the second round in Guadalajara.

Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Azarenka and Yastremska have split their two meetings on the WTA tour. While the Ukrainian got the better of the Belarusian at the 2019 Canadian Open, she only managed to win four games against the three-time Major winner at last year's Washington Open.

Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Dayana Yastremska hits a forehand

Azarenka is one of the most consistent shotmakers on the WTA tour, even at the age of 34. The Belarusian has a defensively strong backhand, with which she is able to keep her opponents at bay. She is also capable of opening up the court with her first serve and forehand.

Having said that, Azarenka's second serve continues to be a major weakness. If she is not careful, her younger opponent might pick on her second delivery.

Yastremska, for her part, plays a low-margin game from the baseline and likes swatting flat groundstrokes for winners. She also has a great service and return game.

Provided she is able to consistently make use of these weapons, the Ukrainian will give quite some resistance to her older opponent, even if she may not win.

Pick: Victoria Azarenka in three sets.