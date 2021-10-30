Guy Forget believes people are finally warming to Novak Djokovic, says the "sympathy" for the Serb is "changing"

Paris Masters tournament director Guy Forget believes public sentiment towards Novak Djokovic has been changing for the better in recent months.

Djokovic has not enjoyed as much support as his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal despite breaking records left, right, and center in recent years. In fact, the Serb was actively heckled at Wimbledon this year, which left him quite miffed.

But things changed at the US Open, where Djokovic, who was on the cusp of tennis history, enjoyed the lion's share of support throughout the fortnight.

In that context, Guy Forget believes that people are warming to Novak Djokovic and connecting with the Serb on an emotional level. Forget pointed out that something similar had happened with Jimmy Connors towards the latter stages of his career.

"Regarding Novak, I find that the sympathy for him is changing," Guy Forget said. "It had happened especially in my time with Jimmy Connors but for the American it was at the end of his career and he was not at Nole's level. Novak is world number 1, he has won three of the four Grand Slam tournaments, what he has achieved this year is amazing."

Forget, a former World No. 4, asserted that his tournament was "delighted" to have Djokovic's name in the field. The Frenchman believes the five-time champion has decided to take part in the Paris Masters to bolster his preparations for the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup.

“Of course we are delighted to have Novak with us," Forget added. "I think his choice is also linked to the fact that he will go to the Masters, and to the Davis Cup. To perform there, he needs benchmarks, to re-adjust, to find the target."

Novak Djokovic drawn in the same half as Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic will not face Daniil Medvedev before the final

Novak Djokovic will be seen in action for the first time since the US Open final next week at the Paris Masters, where he is the top seed.

The Serb, the most celebrated player in the history of the Paris Masters, has been handed a relatively straightforward draw. Djokovic has managed to avoid two of his biggest threats -- Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev -- who have been placed in the opposite half of the draw.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded third, finds himself in the Serb's section and the two are projected to lock horns in the semifinals.

Djokovic, who has been given a bye in the first round, will face either Fabio Fognini or Marton Fucsovics in the second round.

