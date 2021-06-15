Halle 2021: Roger Federer vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head and prediction | Noventi Open

Match details

Fixture: (5) Roger Federer vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: 16 June 2021

Tournament: Noventi Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €1,318,605

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Roger Federer vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Roger Federer, playing just his fourth tournament of the season and first on grass, brushed past qualifier Ilya Ivashka in straight sets in the first round at Halle. The Swiss, eyeing an 11th title in the German city, will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round on Wednesday.

Federer was far from his best during his first-round encounter as he struggled to deal with his opponent's serve, especially on the backhand wing. The 39-year-old won just two points on Ivashka's delivery before the first-set tie-break.

But despite looking rusty for the most part, Federer managed to raise his game at crucial junctures to advance to the next round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime, whose clay season ended with three straight losses, bounced back with a runner-up finish in Stuttgart. The Canadian, seeded third last week, made it to the title round without dropping a set. He defeated Lloyd Harris, Ugo Humbert, and Sam Querrey, before losing to Marin Cilic in the final.

The 20-year-old looked in good nick in his Halle opener, easing past Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday.

Roger Federer vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Roger Federer and Felix Auger-Aliassime will meet for the first time on tour on Wednesday, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Roger Federer vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime, buoyed by his run to the final in Stuttgart, will fancy his chances against Federer. The Canadian was impeccable on serve against Hurkacz in the first round, hitting nine aces and winning 82% of his first-serve points.

The Canadian will look to impose his attacking game from the get-go against Federer. The key for Auger-Aliassime will be to target the Swiss's backhand that was shaky throughout his match against Ivashka.

Roger Federer is eyeing an 11th Halle title

Federer, on the other hand, will rely on his razor-sharp serve and precise forehand to gain the upper hand in rallies and move the Canadian around the court.

The Swiss will also look to change the pace of rallies using his slice and come to the net as much as possible to finish points off. Ultimately, it could be the Swiss' experience that helps him come through this contest.

Prediction: Roger Federer to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram