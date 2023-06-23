Halle 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Alexander Zverev vs Alexander Bublik

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Tournament: Halle Open 2023

Round: Semi-final

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,345,130

Alexander Zverev vs Alexander Bublik preview

Zverev is into the last four in Halle.

Ninth seed Alexander Zverev will look to reach his third final at the Halle Open when he takes on Alexander Bublik in the last four on Saturday (June 24).

On Friday, World No. 22 Zverev beat Chile's Nicolas Jarry in straight sets, continuing his imperious run in the ATP 500 grasscourt event. Building on his wins over good friend Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov, Zverev overcame Jarry to maintain his perfect record in Halle, having not dropped a set in three matches this week.

The 26-year-old produced another convincing performance, making only 12 unforced errors in the near two-hour clash. His serve did come under the gun while leading by a set and 4-2. However, Zverev saved all three break points before sealing the win. He's now 24-15 on the season and 15-6 in Halle.

Meanwhile, the 48th-ranked Bublik saw off Jannik Sinner in straight sets to reach the last four. Bublik took the first set 7-5 before the Italian conceded the match while trailing 2-0 in the second.

The 26-year-old Kazakh is now 11-19 on the season, reaching his second semi-final of 2023. He previously reached the last four in Marseille, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz. It has been a dream week on grass for Bublik as he improves to 3-0 on his Halle debut. He will now look to reach his third grasscourt final and first since Newport last year.

Alexander Zverev vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Zverev has won only one of his three meetings with Bublik, but that came in the pair's last encounter in the Monte-Carlo opening round this year. This will be the pair's first clash on grass.

Alexander Zverev vs Alexander Bublik odds

Alexander Zverev vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Bublik is into his second semifinal of the season.

Both Zverev and Bublik look to dominate opponents from the baseline and have similar game styles - big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, Zverev takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on grass, where he's marginally ahead of Bublik. The German is 31-16 on the surface, while Bublik has gone 24-14.

Both players are 0-2 in grasscourt finals, but considering Zverev's form this week, he's the likelier of the two players to end that duck. Expect another straight-forward win for the two-time Halle runner-up.

Pick: Zverev in straight sets.

