Halle 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Tournament: Halle Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,345,130

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Zverev is up and running in Halle.

Ninth seed Alexander Zverev takes on the unseeded Denis Shapovalov as a place in the Halle quarterfinals beckons.

World No. 22 Zverev produced an emphatic performance in his first grasscourt match in two years, beating his good friend Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets at the OWL Arena. The 26-year-old, coming off a semifinal run at Roland Garros, was clutch from the get-go against Thiem.

Zverev was dominant on serve and return - saving the only break point and winning an impressive 85% of his first-serve points - as a break in each set sufficed. The German is now 22-15 on the season and 13-6 at Halle.

The relieved German said after the win:

“I was moving well. I was not hitting the ball as well as I wanted to, but it’s very difficult, the first time on grass in two years.”

Meanwhile, the 27th-ranked Shapovalov brought up his first grasscourt win of the season by beating Lloyd Harris in straight sets in his opener. A week earlier, the Canadian left-hander had lost to Marton Fucsovics in his grasscourt season opener in Stuttgart.

Shapovalov took a tight first set against Harris in a tiebreak 7-6(1), and there would be no looking back from there. The Canadian took the next set to 6-4 to improve to 10-11 on the season as he marked his Halle debut with a win.

Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Zverev has won four of his seven meetings with Shapovalov but lost their last meeting in the Australian Open fourth round last year in straight sets. With the head-to-head 4-3 in favor of the German, the pair will clash on grass for the first time.

Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Shapovalov is into the second round.

Both Zverev and Shapovalov are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles - big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement. Shapovalov stands out with his signature single-handed backhand, but Zverev is the steadier and more consistent of the two players.

In terms of grasscourt pedigree, Zverev is 29-16, with nearly half of those wins coming in Halle -- where he has made two finals. Meanwhile, Shapovalov is only 13-17 despite having made the Wimbledon semifinals in the past.

It's a tough matchup to call, but the more consistent Zverev is likely to take the win.

Pick: Zverev in three sets

