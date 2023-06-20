Halle 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere

Date: June 21, 2023

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,345,130

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 French Open.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will take on World No. 65 Laslo Djere in the second round of the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open on Wednesday.

Medvedev's first round opponent here was Marcos Giron. The former faced a break point at the start of the opening set, but managed to fend it off for a service hold. The Russian tightened the screws on his opponent after that, securing a break of serve in the fifth game to go 3-2 up.

Medvedev backed it up with a hold of serve to make it 4-2. He held on to the lead until the end of the set to clinch the opener. Giron was able to keep pace with the former World No. 1 until halfway through the second set, following which the latter bagged four games in a row to win the match 6-4, 6-3.

Djere faced home favorite Oscar Otte in the first round. The two remained unshakeable on serve throughout the opening set. The Serb did face three set points at 6-5, but dug deep to eke out a service hold and take the set into a tie-break, which he managed to win.

After surviving a tough test in the first set, Djere played more freely and dictated the proceedings in the second set. A lone break of serve in his favor essentially sealed the match in his favor. He broke Otte's serve in the sixth game to lead 4-2 and then went on to win the match 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

The two have split their previous two meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Medvedev won their most recent encounter at the 2022 French Open in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -1000 +1.5 (-5000) Over 20.5 (-115) Laslo Djere +550 -1.5 (+875) Under 20.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere prediction

Laslo Djere at the 2023 French Open.

After failing to win a match at last week's Libema Open, Medvedev notched up his first win on grass this year by defeating Giron. It was also his milestone 40th victory of the season, putting him in pole position in terms of match wins on the ATP Tour.

Medvedev fired nine aces over the course of his win over Giron and won 67% of his first serve points. He didn't lose his serve even once, saving all three break points that he faced.

Djere was quite impressive in his win over Otte, blasting 23 winners while committing just eight unforced errors. It also marked the first time he has won two matches on grass in a single season. Nevertheless, a 5-10 record on the surface isn't something to boast about yet.

Djere's brand of tennis more suited to clay, but Medvedev isn't exactly a force to be reckoned with on grass. The latter's ups and downs on the surface often give his opponents an opening to make their move.

However, aside from a few early losses, Medvedev has been quite consistent. He was the runner-up here last year and based on his form, he'll be favored to get through this match at the very least.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

