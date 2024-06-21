Halle 2024 Semifinal: Alexander Zverev vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (5) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: June 22, 2024

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: OWL Arena, Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,255,655

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Alexander Zverev

Second seed Alexander Zverev will face off against fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinal of the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open on Saturday, June 22.

Trending

Zverev is having one of the best seasons of his career this year. He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, Los Cabos Open, Miami Open, and the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters and Bavarian International. He also won a title at the Italian Open and entered Halle on the back of a runner-up finish at the French Open.

The German has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 500 tournament by defeating Oscar Otte, Lorenzo Sonego, and Arthur Fils. He had to dig deep to overcome Otte and Fils, with both matches extending to three sets, while he enjoyed a straight-sets victory over Sonego.

Hubert Hurkacz

Meanwhile, Hurkacz's season, though not as stellar as his opponent's, has been decent so far. The Pole reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, and Italian Open, and made it to the semifinals of the Open 13. He also had a final appearance at the Estoril Open, where he fell to Pedro Martinez.

Hurkacz entered Halle after a solid fourth-round showing at Roland-Garros. He overcame Flavio Cobolli, James Duckworth, and Marcos Giron to book a spot in the last four. While he won all his matches in straight sets, each one included a set that went to a tiebreaker.

Alexander Zverev vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Zverev and Hurkacz have faced each other three times on the ATP Tour, with the former holding a perfect 3-0 record. Their most recent encounter was in the final of the United Cup this year, where the German prevailed 6-7(3), 7-6(6), 6-4.

Alexander Zverev vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -165 TBU Under 25.5 (-120)

Hubert Hurkacz +130 TBU Over 25.5 (-120)



(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Alexander Zverev

The semifinal clash between Alexander Zverev and Hubert Hurkacz at the Terra Wortmann Open on Saturday (June 22) promises to be thrilling.

Zverev will step onto the court as the favorite, given his excellent performances this year, especially at the French Open. Despite transitioning from clay to grass, the World No. 4 has sustained his impressive form without any drop-off.

The German will benefit from the home crowd support and will aim to wrap up the match quickly with his formidable serve, aggressive style, and strong backhand. However, the Pole is unlikely to concede easily and could pose a significant challenge but may struggle to prevail in the end due to his inconsistency.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets.