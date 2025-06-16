Halle 2025 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Daniil Medvedev vs Daniel Altmaier, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Luciano Darderi | Terra Wortmann Open

After an entertaining season on clay, the top players on tour will begin their campaigns on grass at the Halle Open. The ATP 500 event is held in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

This year, Jannik Sinner will be the top seed and defending champion at the Halle Open. He will enter the event after a heartbreaking loss against Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open finals.

Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev are also set to feature in Halle. Zverev recently secured a runner-up finish in Stuttgart and will be keen to build momentum on grass.

Without further ado, let's look at the exciting matches and predictions for Day One:

#5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Luciano Darderi

Tsitsipas at the 2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Luciano Dardei in the first round of the Halle Open.

Apart from a title-winning run in Dubai, Tsitsipas hasn't made a significant impact at any other event so far. He will enter Halle after a shocking second-round exit in Paris. The Greek outclassed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round but couldn't make his mark against Matteo Gigante of Italy.

On the other hand, Luciano Dardei has made a decent start to the season. After early exits in Melbourne, Indian Wells, and Miami, he secured a title-winning run in Marrakech and reached the quarterfinals in Hamburg. He will enter Halle after first-round exits in Paris and Stuttgart.

Despite winning a title this year, both players have looked vulnerable on tour. Considering their record on grass and results at the highest level, Tsitsipas is most likely to begin with a win.

Predicted winner: Stefanos Tsitsipas

#4) Alexander Bublik vs Alexandre Muller

Bublik is unseeded at the Halle Open 2025- Source: Getty

Next up, Alexander Bublik will take on Alexandre Muller in the Halle Open.

Bublik silenced his critics with a quarterfinal run at the French Open. He humbled higher-ranked opponents such as Alex De Minaur and Jack Draper along the way, and it will be tough to beat him in Halle.

On the contrary, Muller reached the quarterfinals in Marrakech and Hamburg in the last few months. He missed out in Paris but registered a promising third-round appearance in Madrid.

Both players have looked determined in the last few months. Bublik's potent record on grass and current form on tour will make him the favorite in this bout. The Kazakh should be able to begin with a win in Halle.

Predicted winner: Alexander Bublik

#3) Quentin Halys vs Benjamin Bonzi

Halys in action at the Stuttgart Open - Source: Getty

Third, Quentin Halys will take on Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the Halle Open.

Halys reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, which is his best result this year. He participated in the Boss Open last week and lost to Taylor Fritz in the second round, 6-3, 7-6(6).

On the other hand, Bonzi has been struggling with form in the last few months. Apart from a quarterfinal run in Adelaide, he hasn't made a valuable contribution on tour.

After early exits in Paris and Stuttgart, Bonzi entered the main draw in Halle via the qualifiers. His match fitness and recent wins on grass might boost his confidence to secure the win in the first round.

Predicted winner: Benjamin Bonzi

#2) Fabian Marozsan vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Marozsan is unseeded at the Halle Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Next up, Fabian Marozsan will square off against Miomir Kecmanovic in the Halle Open.

Marozsan has continued his progress on tour with a quarterfinal run in Hong Kong and a semifinal appearance in Munich this year. He will enter Halle after a second-round exit in Paris, at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, Miomir Kecmanović has had a modest season so far. After a third-round finish in Melbourne, he secured a remarkable title-winning run in Delray Beach. The Serb will enter Halle after a second-round exit in Paris, where he lost to Quentin Halys in four sets.

Considering their results on tour and consistency in the last few months, Marozsan will be a slight favorite to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Fabian Marozsan

#1) Daniil Medvedev vs Daniel Altmaier

Medvedev is the third seed in the Halle Open this week - Source: Getty

Lastly, Daniil Medvedev will take on Daniel Altmaier in the first round.

Medvedev has yet to win a title this year. After semifinal runs in Marseille and Indian Wells, he reached the quarterfinals in Madrid and Rosmalen. Despite a valiant effort against Reilly Opelka, the American defeated him at the Libema Open, 7-6(5), 7-6(5).

On the contrary, Daniel Altmaer has raised his level on tour. Apart from quarterfinal runs in Rotterdam and Marseille, he also reached the fourth round in Paris last month. The German stunned Taylor Fritz in the first round, but lost to Frances Tiafoe in the last 16.

Medvedev reached the semifinals at Wimbledon last year but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. The Russian will be eager to make a deep run in the Halle Open and find his rhythm on grass. He is most likely to pass this test in the first round.

Predicted winner: Daniil Medvedev

