Halle Open 2019: Roger Federer vs David Goffin finals preview, where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 47 // 23 Jun 2019, 14:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NOVENTI OPEN 2019 - Day 6

Roger Federer looked right at home in his semi-final encounter with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who he humbled in only a couple minutes more than one hour in 6-3, 6-3. After having survived tough clashes against Jo-Wilfred Tsonga and Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 16 round and the quarter-finals respectively,

Federer was in no mood to be agitated by Herbert in the semifinals. Looking in sharp form, the King of Grass served impeccably, rarely letting Herbert get a point on it. In what can easily be called a near-perfect performance from Roger, there was no stopping the 37-year old from entering a record 13th final at Halle. Federer will now have to play Belgian David Goffin for a chance to lift the title for the 10th time!

The trajectory towards Wimbledon has always been the same for the Swiss Maestro who had made it a habit to win the tournament in Halle before going to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in quest of higher glories. The 20 time Grand Slam Champion is traveling along the same route as he seems to have rubbed off the rustiness of playing on the grass immediately after leaving the clay court season behind. The minor hiccups in the first few rounds of Halle have been cast aside and Roger is once again his formidable self on the pristine green courts. The only threat that remains to be overcome now is of David Goffin.

The 28 year old Belgian has been playing surprisingly well and ousted tournament-favorite Alexander Zverev in a tense quarterfinal match which lasted three sets. The World Number 24 saw off Italian Matteo Berrenttini in another brilliant match to set up a date with Federer in the finals. This is the first time Goffin has made it to a ATP 500 final and the stakes are very high for him. However, in the eight meetings with Roger so far, Goffin has been successful only once. The lone time they clashed on grass was at Halle in 2016 where Federer triumphed in a straight set victory.

Although David Goffin is in exceptional form, it's important to remember that his opponent has won the title 9 times and is vying for a 10th one at Halle. The odds are certainly weighing down the side of Goffin here but it'll be interesting to see if he can disturb the King of Grass in his territory. All said and done, Roger will hope to continue his semifinal form and clinch a 10th title and create history once again, staying true towards his journey towards Wimbledon in July!

Here is all you need to know about the Halle Open 2019:

Tournament name: Noventi Open 2019

Date: June 15 - June 23, 2019

Category: ATP 500

Location: Halle, Germany

Advertisement

Surface: Grass

Time: (1) Roger Federer vs David Goffin at 4:30 p.m IST at Gerry Weber Stadion on June 23, 2019

Where to watch the Halle Open 2019 in India?

In India, the Halle Open 2019 will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Halle Open 2019

Halle Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.