Halle Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert semi-final - Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV schedule and more 

No sooner did the dusty red clay get brushed off the shoes did the season of grass announce its arrival and claimed its rightful place. In keeping with the perfect tradition before gliding onto the emerald green surfaces of the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, Roger Federer has begun his quest well.

The 37-year old has been stomping on the grass courts of Halle to mark his territory as he swept aside multiple threats from ambitious and determined opponents, and stepped into a 10th consecutive semi-final at this favored tournament, defeating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in three sets.

Federer has not been in his invincible form on the grass, given the extra work he has been made to do in the last two matches. Although the consistency is lacking in performance, Federer seems to be gaining his ground back slowly.

The big serve, the quick winner and the spotless serve and volley are still ever so baffling and the aces still tumble off his racquet or when the backhand shot gently lands on the line, the magic begins to unravel.

Federer opened strongly in all his matches on the grass court so far but somehow during the second set things slipped out of hand. The second round match against Frenchman Jo-Wilfred Tsonga was a test to the nerves, with both players showing immense passion for the sport, as it stretched over three sets.

The quarter-final clash against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut took the same turn too. After a brilliant first set, Federer lost hold of his service in the second and things had to be taken to a deciding third before the nine-time Halle Champion could make it to the semis.

Roger Federer will now face Frenchman and big-server Pierre-Hugues Herbert to get a place in the finals of Halle. The 20-time Grand Slam Champion has never met the 28-year old from France previously on court.

Hugues saw off defending champion Borna Coric in the quarter-finals after the latter lost the first set and retired. The King of Grass must have learned plenty of lessons from the last three encounters at Halle and would ensure that he does not repeat them in the semi-finals.

After two consecutive tight matches, it would be interesting to see how Federer steps up his game and bring out the formidable and vintage style in full power and step closer to an unparalled 10th Halle Open title.

Here is all you need to know about the Halle Open 2019:

Tournament name: Noventi Open 2019

Date: June 15 - June 23, 2019

Category: ATP 500

Location: Halle, Germany

Surface: Grass

Time: (1) Roger Federer v Pierre-Hugues Herbert at 7:00 p.m IST at Gerry Weber Stadion on June 22, 2019

Where to watch the Halle Open 2019 in India?

In India, the Halle Open 2019 will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Halle Open 2019

Halle Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.