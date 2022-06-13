Match Details

Fixture: (4) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marcos Giron

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Date: June 13

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marcos Giron preview

Fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Marcos Giron in the first round of the Halle Open on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime has won 26 out of 39 matches this season, with a title at the Rotterdam Open and and a run to the Open 13 final immediately after being his best results this season.

The World No. 9 is coming off a semifinals run at the Rosmalen Championships, losing out to wildcard and eventual champion Tim Van Rijthoven in a closely contested match.

Auger-Aliassime was flustered by the Dutchman's quick start and trailed the match after losing the first set. He instantly made ammends and put up a commanding display in the second set and won it 6-1.

The momentum was with the Canadian but Rijthoven not only managed to hold on, but saved three break points and forced a tiebreak. He won the tiebreak, winning his semifinal encounter and making his first ATP final on debut.

Marcos Giron at the 2022 French Open - Day One

In a mediocre season so far, Marcos Giron has won only eight out of 24 matches this year. He made the semifinals at the Dallas Open and the quarterfinals at Acapulco, which were his best results so far.

Giron's most recent match was at the Boss Open where he bowed out fighting against Jan Lennard Struff in an exhausting frist-round encounter 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(8).

Giron and Struff went toe-to-toe in the first two sets. The American started the decider with momentum and broke his opponent in the very first game. Struff managed to break back and force a tiebreak to decide the match. Giron squandered two match points to hand the German a berth in the second round at Stuttgart.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads the head-to-head 2-0 against Giron. The Canadian won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Italian Open 6-3, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -550 +3.5(+105) Over 21.5(-140) Marcos Giron +375 -3.5(-150) Under 21.5(+100)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marcos Giron prediction

Auger-Aliassime will be the favourite heading into this contest. The Canadian registered 16 aces and won 83 percent of his first serve points. He also saved six out of seven break points against Rijthoven. The World No. 9 constructs his points patiently and has a deadly forehand and utilizes it along with his serve to dictate rallies and end points quickly.

The American, on the other hand, fired 17 Aces and won 84 percent of his first serve points. He converted 3 out of 9 break points against Struff. Giron will need to hold his serve during crucial moments and be clinical against a player like Auger-Aliassime. While he's a solid baseliner, Giron will have to mix it up and approach the net if he wants to create chances against the 21-year-old.

The World No. 9 has more game time and has been constantly working on his game. Giron will be a tricky test, but considering current form and ranking superiority, Aliassime should be able to progress to the second round.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far