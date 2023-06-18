Halle Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Marcos Giron

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Tournament: Halle Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,345,130

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daniil Medvedev vs Marcos Giron preview

Medvedev is looking for his second grasscourt title.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will get his Halle Open campaign underway against American qualifier Marcos Giron on Monday.

World No. 3 Medvedev will hope to avoid a third straight loss, having stumbled in the 's-Hertogenbosch opening round following his Roland Garros first-round defeat two weeks ago.

Making his grasscourt season debut in 's-Hertogenbosch, the top seed was stunned in three sets by 2019 winner Adrian Mannarino, dropping to 39-6 on the season. After capturing the first set, Medvedev won only six games in the remaining two sets as Mannarino brought up his ninth top-10 win and the second on grass.

Medvedev is 4-2 in Halle, with all four wins coming during his run to the final last year before going down to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.

Meanwhile, the 57th-ranked Giron is coming off an opening-round loss in Stuttgart last week, slumping to 15-14 on the season. The 29-year-old American went down to Jiri Lehecka after winning the opening set.

Giron made the third round at Roland Garros before losing to Nicolas Jarry. The American has reached quarterfinals at Auckland, Dallas, Delray Beach, and Munich this season.

The 29-year-old is 2-2 at Halle, with both wins coming during his run to the quarterfinals two years ago. Giron lost in the first round last year.

Daniil Medvedev vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Medvedev has won his two previous meetings with Giron - both on hardcourt - without dropping a set. He dropped only three games in their latest clash in the opening round of the Australian Open this year.

Daniil Medvedev vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Daniil Medvedev Marcos Giron

The odds will be updated when they release.

Daniil Medvedev vs Marcos Giron prediction

Giron is looking for his first grasscourt win this year.

Both Medvedev and Giron are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, the Russian takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on grass, where he has a 33-18 record, winning one title. Giron, meanwhile, is only 6-8 on the surface.

Considering his rich form this year, 2023 ATP match wins leader Medvedev should return to winning ways against his American opponent.

Pick Medvedev in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes