Hamburg European Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Filip Krajinovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Filip Krajinovic

Date: July 21, 2022.

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,770,865

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Filip Krajinovic preview

Alcaraz has won 36 matches this season

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on Filip Krajinovic in the second round of the Hamburg European Open. The 19-year-old has had an impressive season so far, which has resulted in him being the current World No. 6 after starting the year outside the Top-30.

Alcaraz has won 36 out of 41 matches with four titles to his name in 2022, two of which are Masters 1000 triumphs in Miami and Madrid. He also won the Rio Open and the Barcelona Open.

After losing to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the French Open, Alcaraz competed at Wimbledon as the fifth seed. The Spaniard beat Jan-Lennard Struff, Tallon Griekspoor and Oscar Otte to set up a last 16 clash with Jannik Sinner. However, he lost 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(8), 3-6 to the Italian.

Krajinovic, meanwhile, has won 18 out of 31 matches so far this season, with his most notable accomplishment being a runner-up finish at the Queen's Club Championships. The Serb beat Jenson Brooksby, Sam Querrey, Ryan Peniston and Marin Cilic to set up a title clash with Matteo Berrettini, where the Italian beat him 7-5, 6-4 to successfully defend his title.

Krajinovic then entered Wimbledon as the 26th seed and reached the second round after beating Jiri Lehecka 5-7, 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-4. Unfortunately, he was comprehensively defeated by eventual runner-up Nick Kyrgios.

In Hamburg, the Serb made it to the last 16 by beating Sebastian Baez 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(6). Krajinovic even saved two match points during the thrilling contest that lasted two hours and 26 minutes.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Filip Krajinovic head-to-head

Alcaraz leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Krajinovic, having beaten him 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Croatia Open Umag last year. The winner of their clash this time around will take on either Fabio Fognini or seventh seed Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Filip Krajinovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Carlos Alcaraz -450 Filip Krajinovic +310

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Filip Krajinovic prediction

Given his excellent form, Carlos Alcaraz will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win. The Spaniard has been outstanding on clay this season, winning 20 out of 22 matches so far and notching up three titles in the process. Krajinovic, on the other hand, has won only five out of ten matches on the surface in 2022.

Alcaraz plays aggressively from the baseline, but he can also defend well and has outstanding court coverage. The Spaniard is a very powerful hitter and can always mix things up with his outstanding drop shots.

Krajinovic was solid in his service games against Baez in the first round, as he won 72% of points on his first serve. The Serb will rely heavily on his two-handed backhand, and will have to hit as few unforced errors as he can just in order to stay with the teenager.

Krajinovic can make things difficult for Alcaraz but given the latter's quality and maturity, he should be able to come out on top and reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open without too much of a bother.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

