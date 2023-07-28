Hamburg European Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils

Date: July 29, 2023

Tournament: Hamburg Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,831,515

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils

Zverev is into the semifinal.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev takes on unseeded Frenchman Arthur Fils for a place in the Hamburg final.

The 19th-ranked Zverev had a tough outing against another Frenchman, Luca Van Assche, in the quarterfinal. The German took the opening set for the loss of three games to draw first blood but found himself down 4-1 in the second.

However, Zverev reeled off five straight games to see off the 19-year-old Frenchman, seeing off victory in 89 minutes to reach his third Hamburg semifinal in six appearances.

With the win, the 26-year-old Zverev is now 31-18 on the season and 10-5 in Hamburg, where he also reached the last four in 2014 and 2019.

Meanwhile, World No. 71 Fils' dream week continued at the ATP 500 tournament, as the 19-year-old Frenchman produced a virtuoso performance to stun top seed Casper Ruud.

In a stunning start to the match, Fils took the opening set before a competitive second set ensued. However, the teenager made his move in the tenth game of the set, crushing four winners past Ruud to break to love and seal a 78-minute win.

During the contest, the young Frenchman blasted 35 winners to Ruud's six, improving to 13-7 in 2023 and 3-0 on his debut in Hamburg.

It was Fils' fourth-straight ATP quarterfinal win in as many appearances, but his first at an ATP 500 tournament or outside his native France.

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils head-to-head

The two players haven't met before, so their head-to-head record is 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils odds

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils prediction

Fils is into his first ATP 500 semifinal.

Both Zverev and Fils like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles: big serves, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

Zverev, though, takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on clay, where he has a 124-48 record and six titles. Fils, by contrast, is only 8-3 on the surface, winning one title (Lyon 2023).

Both players have yet to drop a set in three matches this week, but Fils will fancy his chances of reaching his second ATP final following his performance against Ruud in the last eight.

Zverev, though, should have enough in the bag to thwart the young Frenchman in a tight contest.

Pick: Zverev in three sets.