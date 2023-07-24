Hamburg European Open 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Andrey Rublev vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Date: July 26, 2023

Tournament: Hamburg Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,831,515

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles preview

Zapata Miralles at the Mutua Madrid Open

Swedish Open champion Andrey Rublev will begin his Hamburg European Open campaign on Wednesday against World No.54 Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Rublev beat Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-0 in the Bastad final on Sunday to win his second title of the year. The Russian played some exceptional tennis in Bastad, dropping only one set on his way to the title.

Rublev has a 39-14 record on the season so far. He has been exceptional on clay this year, securing two titles and reaching one final. Rublev also moved up three spots in the ATP Race to Turin rankings after his title and will look to continue his golden form on the surface in Hamburg.

World No.54 Bernabe Zapata Miralles will be looking for his first Top 10 win on Wednesday. Zapata Miralles lost in the Round of 16 last week at the Swedish Open to Sebastian Ofner in three sets. He also reached the finals in the Iasi challenger in Romania prior to the Swedish Open.

The Spaniard is currently 16-18 on the season with no titles. He had a disappointing grass-court season, losing in the first round at Wimbledon, Queen's Club, and Mallorca. His best results this year have come on South American clay, reaching the semis in both Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro. He also reached the last 16 in Madrid.

Andrey Rublev vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles head-to-head

The two players have never faced each other before. This will be their first meeting.

Andrey Rublev vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(over/under) Andrey Rublev Bernabe Miralles

The odds will be updated once released.

Andrey Rublev vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles prediction

Rublev at the 2022 US Open

Rublev will be the heavy favorite going into this match. He won the title at Bastad last Sunday and is coming into the European Open high on confidence.

Rublev's serve and forehand have been in great touch lately, and that is likely to continue in Hamburg.

Meanwhile, Zapata Miralles is a dogged counterpuncher. His consistency and focus often tend to trouble opponents on clay, but he is unlikely to get past Rublev. Expect Rublev to take it comfortably on Wednesday.

Pick: Rublev in straight sets