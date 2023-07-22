Hamburg European Open 2023: Men's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The Hamburg European Open 2023 is just around the corner and we are in for a week of exciting action in the first ATP 500 event following Wimbledon.

Lorenzo Musetti won last year's tournament by beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final. The Italian is seeded third in 2023 and is among the title contenders. However, the likes of Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, and Alexander Zverev are all among the players who can challenge for the trophy.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the Hamburg European Open.

What is the Hamburg European Open?

The Hamburg European Open is a clay-court event that usually takes place during the month of July. The inaugural edition of the men's singles event in the Open Era took place in 1968, with John Newcombe becoming champion after beating Cliff Drysdale 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

Germany's Otto Frotzheim is the most successful player in the history of the tournament with seven titles to his name while Roger Federer has triumphed four times, which is more than any player in the Open Era.

Other past champions in Hamburg include Rafael Nadal, Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg, and Gustavo Kuerten.

Venue

The Am Rothenbaum in Hamburg, Germany is the venue for the ATP 500 event. It currently has a seating capacity of 10,000 spectators.

Players

Andrey Rublev is the second seed in Hamburg

Casper Ruud is the top seed at the Hamburg European Open and will be a heavy favorite to win the title, considering his quality on clay. Second seed Andrey Rublev is also a top contender to win the ATP 500 tournament and he will be eager to have a good run after reaching his maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Defending champion Lorenzo Musetti is seeded third and he is also capable of challenging for the title, considering some of his performances on clay and the quality he produces when he is at his best.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev is gradually getting back to his best and we can expect a good run from the German. The same can be applied to Francisco Cerundolo, who is a pretty good clay-courter.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Miomir Kecmanovic, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina complete the list of seeded players and are all capable of having a good run at Hamburg.

Schedule

The men's singles tournament in Hamburg will start on Monday, July 24, with the first round. The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for July 28 and 29, respectively, while the men's singles final is set to take place on Sunday, July 30.

Prize money

The total prize pool for the ATP 500 event is €1,831,515 with the men's singles champion earning €342,500 and 500 ranking points. Here is the full prize money and ranking points breakdown for the tournament:

Prize Money Ranking Points Winner €342,500 500 Runner-up €184,285 300 Semifinal €98,215 180 Quarterfinal €50,180 90 Round of 16 €26,790 45 Round of 32 €14,285 0

Where to Watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch Hamburg European Open 2023 live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.