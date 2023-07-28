Hamburg European Open 2023: Casper Ruud vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs Arthur Fils

Date: July 27, 2023

Tournament: Hamburg Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,831,515

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Casper Ruud vs Arthur Fils preview

Ruud in action at the Hamburg European Open

Top seed Casper Ruud will face Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.

Ruud entered the ATP 500 event following his defeat to Andrey Rublev in the Swedish Open final. The 24-year-old started the tournament against Sebastian Baez and beat him 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to set up a second-round clash against Cristian Garin.

Garin started the match strongly and took the opening set 6-1. However, Ruud bounced back to take the second 6-2 and force the match into a decider. The Norwegian dominated the final set and won 6-2 to register his first win over the Chilean on clay and reach the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open.

Fils entered the ATP 500 competition after suffering an opening-round defeat at the Swiss Open in Gstaad. The 19-year-old was unseeded at Hamburg and faced Daniel Galan in the first round.

Fils won two tight sets against Galan to clinch a 7-5, 7-5 victory and reach the second round. Here, he was up against Dusan Lajovic, who is ranked 11 places above him. The Frenchman won the opening set 7-5, but the Serb started the second set strongly by breaking serve in the very first game.

However, Fils broke Lajovic back in the eighth game before producing another break of serve in the final game to win 7-5 and book his place in the quarterfinals.

Casper Ruud vs Arthur Fils head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two players currently stands at 0-0, as they haven't locked horns before.

Casper Ruud vs Arthur Fils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Casper Ruud -375 -1,5 (-145) Over 21.5 (-120) Arthur Fils +275 +1.5 (+105) Under 21.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Casper Ruud vs Arthur Fils prediction

Casper Ruud is currently the favorite to win the Hamburg European Open, given that Andrey Rublev has been knocked out of the tournament. He will also enter his match with Arthur Fils as the favorite.

The Norwegian's first serve wasn't exceptionally good in his last match, but he managed to serve four aces and win 33 out of 50 points. He showed tremendous resilience against Cristian Garin, someone who he did not defeat on clay until this week, and will be eager to replicate that against Fils.

Fils did well to beat Dusan Lajovic in the opening round, winning 32 out of 49 points on his first serve. He served three aces but also produced six double faults. He cannot afford to accumulate too many of the latter against someone of Ruud's quality.

While the Frenchman cannot be written off, the Norwegian looks efficient and in good nick at the moment and should be able to book his place in the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open.

Pick: Ruud to win in straight sets.